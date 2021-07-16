Stacey Silva Shares Marriage Update After Cheating Scandal

TLC star Stacey Silva opened up about her relationship after her husband, Florian Sukaj, was accused of cheating on her.

After being engaged for five years, Silva, 46, and Sukaj, 31, eloped during quarantine in April 2020 without and family or friends. Not long after, Silva discovered another woman, Belgian model Shanti Zohra, claimed she had a fling with Sukaj when they were in Albania. Sukaj admitted during season one of “Darcey & Stacey” — a spinoff of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance — that he kissed Zohra but said there was no romantic connection.

Even though things are up and down, they’re doing well overall. “Nobody’s relationship is perfect and we know that,” Silva said in a preview for season two, obtained by E! News. “When that woman tried to make a scandal, tried to sabotage our relationship, it was hurtful, but we worked through that. We’re in a better place.”

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Silva admitted they were “stronger” because of the scandal.

“That was the past, and I feel like we’ve moved on,” she said. “If anything, it made us stronger. So that past, like, it doesn’t even exist in our minds. We’ve moved past that.”

Sukaj Admitted to Kissing Zohra

Sukaj admitted to the tryst after Silva’s twin, Darcey Silva from “90 Day Fiance,” found out a video of the kiss existed. Darcey went as far as to contact Zohra, who laughed in Darcey’s face while they spoke during a FaceTime call during season one.

“I’m hurt in my heart every time I keep something [from you], you understand? I’d like to tell you the truth,” Sukaj admitted to Silva in season one, per Us Weekly. “I just kiss her. Kiss her a little bit. … Kiss her, I don’t feel any passion. I don’t feel nothing important. I don’t feel any love. I just love you.”

Silva Wants to Have a Second Wedding

Since their first wedding went down in quarantine, Silva would like to throw a party so she can celebrate with her family and friends.

“It wasn’t our dream wedding but we will get our dream wedding one day,” Silva told TLC cameras in the preview, obtained by E! News. “We talk about it all the time.”

“It’s good to be married, like, you have somebody for full life in heart and happy to be happy,” Sukaj said. “It’s hard to explain.”

“Florian and I have been happily married for a few months now and ready to start our new future,” Silva added.

When TLC cameras met them, Sukaj was posing for a photoshoot. Silva was there to encourage him, telling him to show off his “snatched” jaw and to look “sexy” for the cameras. She was looking forward to him getting his working papers so he can help contribute financially.

In the upcoming season, Silva teased that she and Sukaj are interested in becoming parents. While Silva already has two teenage sons, Sukaj doesn’t have any children. She told Us Weekly that In vitro fertilization (IVF) might have to be an option because of her age, but Sukaj is a Christian who has faith in miracles.

