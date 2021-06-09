TLC Star Exposes ‘Secrets’ About 90 Day Fiancé Producers

“90 Day Fiancé” star Stephanie Davison accused TLC of orchestrating drama for the reality TV show. The 52-year-old Michigan native exclusively told In Touch Weekly that producers are assigned to each couple and work for TLC’s production company, Sharp Entertainment, on a freelance basis. That means it’s up to the producers to help create a juicy storyline for the series.

Stephanie told In Touch Weekly it wasn’t long before she learned the “game.” She surmised producers make an outline of how they want the couple’s story to play out on the series, and then they try to get the footage to fit that narrative.

“My first one, you know, he would be like, ‘OK, now say this and be really sad about it.’ And then the same exact situation, he goes, ‘Now say it and be happy,’” the Skin Envy medspa owner said. “He wanted several different ways of it being said. Cause then, you know, the editors and the executives, they have plenty to pick from.”

Fans who watched season eight of “90 Day Fiancé” are probably familiar with Stephanie’s storyline. When viewers met Stephanie, she was trying to travel to Belize to meet up with her fiance Ryan Carr. Her friends were suspicious that the much younger Ryan was just using Stephanie for her money.

When she got to Belize, things between Ryan and Stephanie soon soured. Although Stephanie suspected that Ryan was being unfaithful, she confessed to having an affair with Ryan’s cousin, Harris Flowers. At the end of the season, Stephanie attempted to bring Harris to the U.S. on the K-1 fiance visa instead of Ryan.

As noted by Screenrant, Stephanie later claimed via Instagram that she and Ryan had split with Ryan before they started filming “90 Day Fiancé.” She also alleged her relationship with Harris wasn’t real.

Stephanie Claims Producers Choose Ladies’ Interview Dresses

Stephanie claimed the “90 Day Fiancé” producers told her what to wear and she was upset they were “sexualizing” her. According to the Grand Rapids resident, producers asked her to wear something lowcut so she could show off her breasts.

She was told to purchase a dress with a “plunging neckline” to show “more boob,” Stephanie told In Touch Weekly. “I became friends with a lot of the crew and they could tell I was upset by that, being sexualized on a ’90 Day Fiancé’ show.”

Stephanie Claimed Her Injections Prevent COVID-19

Stephanie touted her healthy lifestyle during her season of “90 Day Fiancé,” but she found herself in hot water with the state of Michigan when she claimed she didn’t contract COVID-19 because of receiving ipamorelin/sermorelin injections.

She claimed on WOOD TV’s EightWest:

[It] boosts the immune system, which is very imperative. I mean, again, I didn’t, I, almost all of my friends got Covid-19. I never, I never did. So, I’m thankful and now I’ve been vaccinated so I will not get it ever now. So I’m so grateful and I’ve had people tell me in the medical field that it is probably due to the ipamorelin/sermorelin.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel ordered for her to retract her claims or face the courts, The Detroit News reported.

“It is my hope Ms. Davison will abide by our notice and that further action is not necessary in this matter,” Nessel said, per The Detroit News. “Misleading and false claims related to consumer products will not be tolerated.”

