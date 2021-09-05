Are Sumit Singh & Jenny Slatten Still Together in 2021?

“90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” star Jenny Slatten moved from the United States to be with her boyfriend, Sumit Singh, in India after he promised to marry her.

Singh’s parents have been more than vocal about their disapproval of Slatten — who is 30 years older — but after knowing each other for more than a decade Slatten threatened to break up with Singh for good unless they got married during an explosive moment on season three of “The Other Way.”

Slatten had been able to live in India without being married to Singh on an extended tourist visa.

They couldn’t leave India together because Singh’s former in-laws seized his passport during his divorce. Slatten and Singh were going to try to go to Nepal — the only place Indians can go without a passport — but the borders were closed because of the pandemic.

At the time TLC cameras were filming the couple, Slatten had already overstayed 120 days on her visa, Screenrant noted. If it wasn’t extended again, she would have to go back to the U.S. and didn’t know if she would be allowed into the country again.

When Slatten confronted her partner about the dilemma Singh still seemed unsure about getting married. “I’m done,” she said, throwing a plastic chair. “I’m ruining my life.”

During an interview with Us Weekly, Singh confessed he had his doubts about getting married a second time. “If you talk about marriage, I don’t have a very good experience with marriage in the past,” he said.

Are Slatten & Singh Still Together?

Despite the chair-throwing incident, it seems Slatten and Singh are still together in India. Slatten even poked fun at the fight, posting a picture that showed her wielding a chair at Singh.

“Are you ready for the action tonight 😬😱😂,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram account. “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” season three premieres with lots of drama, action, love, emotions. Stay tuned tonight [on] TLC and Discovery+. Stay safe, keep calm and enjoy the show. Love you all. 😁😬😂❤️💪🏻”

Both Slatten and Singh have dozens of photos that show them together.

“All the moments of love and to be loved are very precious. Other people can’t understand,” Singh wrote in an August 2021 post. ” I know what love is, it is because of you.”

Singh Shares His ‘Biggest Turnoff’ About Slatten

When asked by Us Weekly to identify something he doesn’t like about his significant other, Singh revealed Slatten’s negative attitude is unbecoming.

“I don’t know whether it’s an American thing or not, but I don’t think it’s an American thing,” he told the publication. “She has issues with everything.”

Slatten agreed with his criticism. “…I complain too much,” Slatten admitted to Us Weekly. “I do. It’s true.”

“I can’t help it,” she continued. “I’m a complainer.”

Slatten also revealed that Singh is the more romantic partner. “He’ll just go and cook me something. He’ll come in the room with it. I didn’t ask for it, I don’t expect it. He just does it,” Slatten gushed. “He just always is so caring and concerned about me.”

READ NEXT: Jenny Slatten’s Boyfriend Sumit Singh Accused of Abuse