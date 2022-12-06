Tania Maduro and Michael Jessen Respond to Romance Rumors: Exclusive

TLC stars Tania Maduro and Michael Jessen are setting the record straight. The “90 Day Fiance” personalities have been battling rumors that they were dating, but Tania and Michael told Heavy in separate statements that it’s not true.

Tania claims someone is pushing a narrative to cause drama.

“I am not dating Michael,” Tania told Heavy in an email. “There has literally been nothing romantic between us. Fake news being shared by someone who wants to stir the pot.”

In a phone call with Heavy, Michael said he and Tania were “dear friends” who are not romantically involved.

Michael added that he’s still friends with Tania’s estranged husband, Syngin Colchester, and that he used to get together with them and his ex-wife, Juliana Custodio.

The four of them all appeared on Season 7 of “90 Day Fiance” in 2019 and it was easy for them to occasionally get together as a group since they all lived in Connecticut.

Michael denied rumors that he and Tania were planning on moving in together.

Syngin and Tania broke up in October 2021, but they are still legally married. Michael and Juliana split in October 2021 and their divorce was finalized in May 2022, per Screen Rant.

Juliana Was Reportedly Suspicious of Tania and Michael

In Touch Weekly published a story from an anonymous source who said Tania and Micahel were “too close.”

“[Juliana] left because they were too close for [her] liking,” the insider told In Touch Weekly about Tania and Michael’s rumored connection. “They were seen at the bar, the little pub Fairfield in Cos Cob [Connecticut], kissing and stroking each other’s hands.”

Tania “told Juliana personally that they are moving in together,” the source claimed to In Touch Weekly.

In Part 2 of the “90 Day Fiance: The Singe Life” tell-all, Tania said that she was in a romantic relationship with a woman.

Syngin, who was listening behind the stage, said that he and Tania broke up because they didn’t agree about their futures. He said no one cheated in their relationship.

A Blogger Was the First to Surface the Rumor

It’s not the first time rumors about Tania and Michael have swirled. “90 Day Fiance” blogger John Yates claimed in a December 2 YouTube video that something was going on between the TLC personalities.

“Tania and Michael have had a relationship for years… Tania was also a reason why Juliana left Michael,” the blogger claimed on Instagram.

Yates included a photo of Tania and Michael clinking their wine glasses at a kitchen island.

In his detailed YouTube video, Yates said he heard the information from a “very reliable” source and said he knew the information was true.

Yates admitted that there wasn’t a lot of love between himself and Tania and that he “couldn’t stand” Michael.

Yates Claimed Tania and Michael Were Moving In Together

Yates alleged Tania and Michael were going to share a home together.

“They are getting ready to move in together,” Yates claimed. “They’re going to be in the same house. It’s been going on for a bit and they’re planning on moving in together.”