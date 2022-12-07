’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tiffany Franco Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Amid Split

“90 Day Fiance” star Tiffany Franco addressed rumors that her estranged husband, Ronald Smith, was expecting a child with another woman.

This situation arose when a fan asked Tiffany if the rumor was true while she was on Instagram live. The response was recorded by a “90 Day Fiance” viewer and posted to Reddit.

“Is Ronald’s girlfriend really pregnant?” Tiffany said on December 6, repeating a fan’s question. The mother-of-two laughed and answered, “Maybe.” She shrugged her shoulders and then took a sip of her coffee. “Imagine,” she said next. “Poor girl.”

During Part two of the tell-all for Season 2 of “The Single Life,” both Tiffany and Ronald said they thought it would be best if they got a divorce. Tiffany teased that she has moved on by posting an Instagram photo with her new man, Daniel MacFarland, with whom she went on a few dates during “The Single Life.”

Ronald Referred to Tiffany As His ‘Crazy’ Wife

Though Ronald and Tiffany have broken up and gotten back together in the past, their relationship seems to be over right now. The South African native made a TikTok where he referred to having a crazy wife.

Ronald mouthed a skit from “Pirates of the Caribbean” where Jack Sparrow says, “Nobody move! I dropped my brain.”

He added the captions “When you think about talking to the crazy ex-wife again” and “never will i ever!🤣 she’s not a X she’s a Y! Y did i marry you🤣 must have dropped me brain🤣.”

If Ronald does have a new girlfriend, he hasn’t posted about her on social media. After his first breakup with Tiffany, he started to date a woman named Lauren Fraser in November 2021, per In Touch Weekly.

Tiffany seemed to confirm she moved on by sharing a video of herself with Daniel as “Kiss Me” by “Six Pence None The Richer” played in the background. She gave him a smooch on the cheek at the end of the clip.

Tiffany Called Ronald Out During the Tell-All

@ronaldsmith380 never will i ever!🤣 she’s not a X she’s a Y! Y did i marry you🤣 must have dropped me brain🤣 ♬ original sound – FunnyVideos10672😂😂😂

Ronald didn’t want to talk about his indiscretions during the reunion, but Tiffany was not about to be silenced. She alleged Ronald was still talking to his ex-girlfriend while she was in South Africa visiting him and that he stole $250 from her to go gambling.

“I went there, I did nothing wrong and he f***** everything up,” Tiffany said about going to South Africa. “I found out he was still talking to that ex-girlfriend and getting money from her after being in South Africa and him telling me for a month already that we were together.”

“He took my debit card, stole $250 to go gamble. I have the proof,” she continued. “He thinks I’m this soft little woman who’s gonna take it and take it and take it. No more.”

Ronald, who attended the reunion virtually, claimed Tiffany was lying and had “manipulated” him.

“That’s a lie. Oh my God, you are lying. F*** you, man,” he said, punching the computer screen and canceling the connection to the tell-all.