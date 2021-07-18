Tiffany Franco Smith Says Husband Will Be a ‘Divorced Man’

“90 Day Fiance” star Tiffany Franco is winning fans over after she threatened to divorce her husband, South African native Ronald Smith. The TLC personality went to South Africa so her husband could see their two children, but she said if he doesn’t meet her expectations she is going to leave him.

The threat didn’t sit well with fans, who accused Franco of being “self-centered” and a “miserable complainer” from viewers who commented on the “90 Day Fiance” Facebook page. TLC shared an early clip of the episode on July 18, which garnered hundreds of reactions and comments from fans minutes after it was posted.

“She is very self-centered and is playing with her family for her own self. No one will be good enough for her,” one of the top comments read.

“The person that will suffer the most in all of this, is her son Daniel. He has a great bond with Ronald, and vice versa,” another person wrote.

“Run Ronald! She is just a miserable complainer that will never be happy with anyone,” a third fan added. “Maybe she should do some homework on the person before getting knocked up.”

Franco Threatened to Divorce Smith If He Didn’t Step Up

Franco told TLC cameras in a confessional during the July 18 episode of “90 Day Fiance” that she was afraid of being disappointed by her husband again.

“I don’t want to be let down again. Cause I don’t want you to make empty promises to make me feel alone again, to make me feel like you don’t support me again,” Franco told Smith.

“You don’t know how bad it actually got… that I didn’t know if I could lean on you or count on you. It got so bad that I went to see a divorce lawyer,” she said.

Smith was livid that Franco met with an attorney behind his back. “The fact that you saw a divorce lawyer is bulls***. Because not even telling me about it?” he said. “Now I’m f***ing upset that you went to go see a divorce lawyer. That makes me pissed off.”

Franco, 29, argued she still wanted to make things work but there would have to be chanages.

“If you think I’m saying it to put you down you’re wrong. I say it because I care about you and I don’t want you to fail at something that’s so important to you,” she said. “I’m not saying it to push you down. Just so you know and see how serious it is I got to that point.”

In a confessional to TLC cameras, Franco admitted there would be consequences for Smith if he didn’t meet her expectations.

“I needed to tell him how bad things got and how close I got to ending it all. I will no longer let myself be so disappointed in this marriage,” she said. “I have expectations for Ronald and he has to meet them. He can either meet the expectations or be a divorced man. That’s it.”

Franco Disagreed With Smith’s Plan to Make Money

To help provide for his family, Smith suggested investing in his own business. Franco wasn’t on board with the plan.

“I have zero idea how this makes sense in this man’s head,” she told TLC cameras in a confessional during the July 18 episode of “90 Day Fiance.”

“He doesn’t have money to provide for his family. I have zero idea where in this magical story he’s coming up with in his brain that he’s now going to come up with the money to buy a truck, to buy all the equipment he needs to start a business,” she said.

Franco was worried about the debt that would come along with starting the business. “I know he thinks he’s trying and doing the right thing but realistically it’s just misfiring,” she said. “It’s wrong, all wrong.”

Smith didn’t feel supported by his partner.

“Love, at the end of the day every time I tried to support my family you turn me down and you tell me it’s wrong. We are in South Africa I know how to make money,” he told her. “I need your support on this. I need you to be with me.”

Franco argued her husband was making “weird” decisions with money.

“I know you’re just trying to make us happy. I know you’re just trying to support us but it seems a little excessive lately,” she said. “What I’m telling you is, even though it’s with a good heart, you think that maybe a little bit of what you’re doing is irresponsible or a little bit erratic?”

Smith didn’t agree. “You surely put a bumper on everything I do, eh?” he told Franco. “Everything I wanna do.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiance” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

