’90 Day Fiance’ Star Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations

“90 Day Fiance” star Tiffany Franco Smith responded to rumors that she had an affair with a TLC cameraman. The allegation was hurled by her estranged husband, South African native Ronald Smith, a preview for the season six “Happily Ever After?” tell-all showed.

“Ronald was just jealous, but it was because the cameraman and I were friendly,” Franco, 29, told In Touch in an exclusive statement. “He had filmed with me many times back in America and actually flew in the plane with me to South Africa, so the kids knew him, and I knew him. We have the same sense of humor, so we got along really well!”

Smith was concerned that Franco was joking with the producers and not him. “I told him, ‘Sorry, I didn’t realize I was doing that I just got carried away in conversation,’” Franco explained to In Touch. “There was nothing romantic at all, he is a happily married man, and I am a married woman.”

Franco and Smith share one child together, a 2-year-old daughter, Carley Rose. Franco is also the mother of 10-year-old Daniel, whom she had in a previous relationship.

As shown on “90 Day Fiance,” Smith has also accepted Daniel as his child and commonly refers to him as “my boy.”

One of the things that are plaguing Franco and Smith’s relationship — aside from the distance — is their financial situation. Franco feels she has taken on the burden of taking care of the children physically and monetarily. She wants Smith to help out more and also wants him to find a stable job.

Franco Accused Smith of ‘Emotional Abuse’

In Instagram posts from the beginning of July, Franco accused Smith of emotional abuse. She shared screenshots of emails he sent her.

“You think things are messy, they are about to get a whole lot messier,” she wrote, according to screenshots taken by the IG page 90 Day Fiance Fanatics. “If I stay quiet I do nothing. I won’t say quiet anymore.”

“Emotional abuse leaves scars you’ll never see,” she continued in another post. “I’ve gone through enough for a whole life together and I’ve had to stay quiet…. don’t ever let anyone treat you like this.”

Franco Said She Wouldn’t Air Their ‘Dirty Laundry’ Anymore

After publicly slamming her husband and their marriage, Franco later backtracked on her Instagram statements. In a confession preserved by the Instagram page 90 Day Fiance Fanatics, Franco said she was addressing the situation for the “last time.”

“Won’t be posting our dirty laundry for all to see. No one deserves being treated badly, no one deserves to feel the way we have BOTH made each other [feel]. We have BOTH apologized for our behavior,” Franco said. “Things are gonna be on lock from now on for the kids. To all my followers, thank you for the continued LOVE and SUPPORT. I love you all but I can no longer speak on the situation.”

“We are not perfect. I’m not perfect. I also have my flaws just like Ronald,” she added. “Let’s take it easy. I’ll go first.”

