TLC Cancels Reality TV Show Amid Child Porn Scandal

TLC Viewers won’t be able to keep up with the Duggars any longer. After Josh Duggar was arrested in April and charged with two counts of child pornography, TMZ confirmed on June 29 that “Counting On” would not continue to film.

“Counting On” was a spinoff of “19 Kids and Counting,” which was also canceled in 2015 after it was alleged Josh Duggar — the eldest child from the Christian fundamentalist family — had Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a statement to Today on June 29. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, one of the siblings who appeared on “Counting On,” released a joint statement with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The Vuolos said they agreed with TLC’s decision to discontinue the series.

“We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew ‘Counting On’ and are excited for the next chapter in our lives,” they said in their joint statement posted to Instagram. “We’d like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.”

Duggar Was Granted an Extension on His Trial

The defense team for 33-year-old Duggar originally asked for a continuance on his trial — which was originally scheduled for July 6, 2021, until at least February of 2022, court documents revealed.

The prosecution said that long of a deferral would cause an “unnecessary delay,” but they were amenable to postponing the trial for three months, according to the filings.

In a June 29 filing, the court agreed to reschedule the trial for November 30, 2021.

A live stream of the trial will not be available.

“These proceedings will be held in person and open to the public but will not be broadcast by videoconference or otherwise,” the filing states. “Audio and/or video recording inside the courtroom is strictly prohibited.”

Duggar Pleaded Not Guilty to the Charges Against Him

Duggar has maintained his innocence.

“He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime,” Duggar’s defense team said in a statement, per People. “But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

If Duggar wanted to change his plea, he has up to October 18, 2021, to do so, court documents say.

The former TLC personality could face up to two decades behind bars and fines up to $250,000 per count, according to a press release cited by USA Today.

“Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children,” the press release cited by the outlet said.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, the heads of the family, released a statement on their family blog after their eldest son was first detained.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” they wrote on April 30. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

