Tori & Zach Roloff Open Up About Disciplining Son

“Little People, Big World” stars Tori and Zach Roloff are experiencing a new side of parenting now that their son Jackson is 4 years old. When it comes to discipline, they’re “so bad” at reprimanding their oldest child, according to a sneak peek of the July 27 episode obtained by Us Weekly.

The clip starts out with Tori Roloff attempting to discipline a rowdy Jackson. “Look at me. You’re going to get sent upstairs by yourself. Calm down,” she warns him. “Take a deep breath. Look at me. That’s your last warning.”

Zach Roloff noticed his wife giggle after she looked away and asked, “Why are you laughing at him? Why can’t I laugh at him?”

“This parenting stage, it’s so bad,” Tori Roloff told TLC cameras in a confessional, “He will do something and I’ll, like, go to discipline him and he does this eye thing now and it’s so hard not to laugh. He makes us laugh.” She added: “He’s so sly and so sassy.”

Zach and Tori Roloff have two children together, but they’re hoping to expand their family. In March, the Oregan-based photographer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did at that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

The Roloffs Try to Not Laugh at Their Son

When the cameras returned to the scene, Tori Roloff told her husband to keep a straight face, but it seemed like the comment was more for herself.

“Do not laugh,” she said. “I’m already going to laugh as soon as he enters the room.”

Jackson returned to the living room after his break. “Jackson, why did you get sent upstairs through? If you do it again, we’re all done,” the mother-of-two advised. “You’re gonna go upstairs and you won’t be able to come back down and play.”

The scene finished with the 4-year-old apologizing to his 20-month-old sister, Lilah. “I get in trouble. I wasn’t listening,” he said. “Sorry for sitting on you.”

The Roloffs Celebrated 6 Years Together

In an Instagram post on July 26, Tori Roloff celebrated her relationship with her husband by writing a poem. She used a picture from their wedding to capture the meaning of the post.

“I love you, Zachary. Today. Tomorrow. Always,” she said.

She also wrote:

6 years with my best friend.

6 years of laughter.

6 years of being heard.

6 years of dreaming.

6 years of building a family.

6 years of growing.

6 years of celebrating.

6 years of being loved by you.

Roloff matriarch Amy congratulated them on their anniversary.

“Happy 6th Anniversary to you. Love you both so much,” she wrote. “Here’s to more love and blessings and living on this life journey together ♥️”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Little People, Big World” when it airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

READ NEXT: Matt Roloff Reveals ‘Serious Medical Challenges’ Ahead