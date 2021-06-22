Tori Roloff Is ‘Hopeful’ About Having Rainbow Baby

“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff is looking forward to having a rainbow baby. The TLC revealed she suffered a “traumatic” miscarriage in March, but she and husband Zach Roloff haven’t given up on their dream to expand their family.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” the 30-year-old photographer told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview on June 17. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Tori Roloff added she was open to the idea of adoption.

“It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do that, I think it’s incredible,” Zach Roloff said about adoption. The TLC couple shares two children together: 4-year-old son Jackson and 19-month-old daughter Lilah.

“I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them,” he continued. “I think those parents are amazing.”

Some fans suspected that Tori Roloff was pregnant again after she posted a quote that referenced “baby dust.”

“If you are in the two-week wait, I’m sending you baby dust,” it read, according to screenshots shared on Reddit. The “two-week wait” could be a reference to the luteal phase of pregnancy.

Tori Roloff Said Her Miscarriage Was ‘the Hardest Thing’

Tori Roloff opened up about her miscarriage, telling Us Weekly it was one of the hardest things she’s endured.

“It was pretty traumatic. But I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love on every single day,” the photographer said. “That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure.”

Tori Roloff had planned to share her third pregnancy on Instagram, but instead she explained that she lost the baby.

“We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby No. 3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori Roloff wrote on Instagram at the time. “We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment,” she continued. “I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Tori Roloff Celebrated Her Husband on Father’s Day

The TLC personality penned a special post for her husband on Father’s Day where she celebrated the 31-year-old.

“I couldn’t ask for a better dad for our kids and our kids couldn’t ask for a better adventure seeker, fun loving, caring dad,” she said on June 20.

On the May 11 premiere of “Little People, Big World,” Tori Roloff warned viewers that this season would be a rollercoaster.

“We are excited to share with you guys what we’ve been up to the last year!!” she wrote on Instagram. “There’s a lot of fun times, and some not so fun times but we’re thankful to have such amazing fans that support us!”

