Tori Roloff Shares Sad Pregnancy Update: ‘I’m Not Usually a Downer’

“Little People, Big World” stars Tori and Zach Roloff are trying to have another baby. The couple, who is already parents to two children, Jackson and Lilah Ray, has been trying to get pregnant for a couple of months now.

Back in June, Tori and Zach Roloff told Us Weekly that they were hoping to add a third child to their brood. “I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby. And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are,” Tori Roloff said, three months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Unfortunately, Tori and Zach Roloff don’t have a big announcement to make this month as Tori revealed that she is not pregnant, despite apparently trying.

“I…found out today it’ll be another month of waiting. Another month of praying. Another month of telling friends and family, ‘not yet.’ I really thought I would pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality,” Tori Roloff shared in an Instagram post.

About a month ago, Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Stories to share a post that led fans to believe that she and Zach were hoping for a positive pregnancy test. “If you are in the two-week wait, I’m sending you baby dust,” the post read, according to screenshots provided on Reddit. Two weeks came and went, and Tori Roloff did not post any pregnancy updates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tori Roloff Is Leaning on Her Faith to Get Her Through

As Tori and Zach Roloff continue trying to get pregnant, Tori Roloff opened up about how she’s coping with the fact that it hasn’t happened yet.

“Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him. Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain- it means that his powers are bigger than our pain. I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten,” she wrote on Instagram.

“So that’s where I’m at. Fully dependent on God. Praying that one day we will be able to add to our family. But also giving thanks for the small things,” she added, before thanking fans for sharing their personal pregnancy journeys with her.

Tori Roloff Suffered a Miscarriage in March 2021

Back on March 13, 2021, Tori Roloff shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a piece of stitched artwork and a positive pregnancy test.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone,” she added.

In their June 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Tori Roloff described the miscarriage as “definitely the hardest thing” she’s ever been through. “It was pretty traumatic. But I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love on every single day. That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure,” she told the outlet.

