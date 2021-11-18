Tori Roloff Is Pregnant: Will Her Third Baby Have Achondroplasia?

TLC stars Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff shared some very exciting news with fans on November 17, 2021. The “Little People, Big World” stars are expecting their third child together. Baby Roloff is due in the spring of 2022.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift,” Tori captioned an Instagram post. The reality star posted three pictures from a photoshoot that the couple did with Jackson and Lilah Ray, who will soon be getting a new sibling.

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever,” Zach shared on his Instagram account.

The joyous news comes several months after Tori and Zach experienced a devastating pregnancy loss.

Tori Suffered a Miscarriage in March 2021

On March 13, 2021, Tori shared the devastating news that she lost her baby. “We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Although she and Zach continued to try to get pregnant, Tori and Zach didn’t have much news to share before now. However, Tori was very open and honest about her desire to get pregnant again — and how difficult it was when she went month to month without any news to share.

In June, she told Us Weekly that she and Zach really wanted to add to their family, but admitted that they were “happy where [they were].” Nevertheless, not getting pregnant in the months that followed the miscarriage took its toll.

“I…found out today it’ll be another month of waiting. Another month of praying. Another month of telling friends and family, ‘not yet.’ I really thought I would pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality,” Tori shared in an Instagram post in July.

Tori & Zach Won’t Know if Their Third Baby Will Be a Little Person for Several More Weeks





Tori and Zach’s two children were both born with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. This is the same type of dwarfism that Zach was born with, and his mother, Amy Roloff, was as well. Tori and Zach won’t find out if their third baby has achondroplasia until several weeks from now.

According to Stanford Children’s Hospital, a diagnosis of achondroplasia can be made by fetal ultrasound. “This test uses sound waves and a computer to create images of the baby growing in the womb. DNA testing can also be done before birth to confirm fetal ultrasound results,” the hospital’s official website reads, in part.

On a previous episode of “Little People, Big World,” Tori and Zac found out that their daughter, Lilah, had dwarfism, which was very hard for Tori, who cried during the episode. Zach also had a hard time with the diagnosis, and his mom, Amy, did as well. Despite some fairly mild setbacks, both Lilah and her big brother Jackson are both healthy otherwise — which is the most important.

