’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tiffany Franco’s Bruise Worries Fans

When “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” star Tiffany Franco Smith posted a makeup tutorial to Instagram on August 17, some viewers noticed she had a black eye. The TLC personality — who was live on IG — quickly answered questions about the bruise.

“Hello, everybody,” she said at the beginning of the clip. “This is the first time I’m doing my makeup in like… a minute. I have a sinus infection right now and it’s horrible. That’s why I sound like this.”

Franco took a second before she talked about her bruise. “Um, my eye? Yeah, I’m okay guys,” she told her followers. “I had tear trough filler for my under eye.”

The tear trough is the crease that sits between the upper cheek and lower eyelid. A deep crease can cause a darkened appearance below the eye, resulting in a tired or older look, according to Healthline.com.

Despite saying she got filler under her eye, some fans were still concerned about the bruise. “Omgsh what happen Tiff? Hope your ok with you’re eye. 🙏..” one person wrote.

Another commenter blamed her South African husband, Ronald Smith. “Let me guess. Ronald did it 😂😂😂,” they wrote.

Some people assumed she had been assaulted. “WHO HIT YOU?! Plz tell me 😢” one fan asked.

Franco Underwent Weight Loss Surgery

Franco also confirmed that she had bariatric surgery, but she didn’t disclose how much she lost. The mother-of-two seemed to hint that she wasn’t permitted to share the information during her August 17 Instagram live.

The star hasn’t been posting full-body pictures to Instagram. Instead, she only shared images from the shoulder up.

During the tell-all on August 15, Franco revealed Smith was not supportive of her operation.

“I’m excited. It’s been a long process, but he wasn’t supportive in the beginning,” Franco told host Shaun Robinson, per Us Weekly. “But I just know, with everything that’s going on in my life right now, this is the right step for me.”

Smith argued there were other ways for Franco to lose weight. “Me and Tiffany, we had lots of arguments about that topic. Why not put in the work? That’s my mindset to it,” he said. “You’ll appreciate the results much more.”

Franco Threatened Smith With Divorce

Though Franco and Smith are still married, the mother-of-two threatened her husband with divorce during her last trip to South Africa.

“You don’t know how bad it actually got… that I didn’t know if I could lean on you or count on you. It got so bad that I went to see a divorce lawyer,” Franco told Smith.

“I have expectations for Ronald and he has to meet them,” she said in a confessional. “He can either meet the expectations or be a divorced man. That’s it.”

Though they got into a public fight over the summer, Franco backpedaled and said she would no longer air their “dirty laundry.”

“No one deserves being treated badly, no one deserves to feel the way we have BOTH made each other [feel],” the Maryland resident wrote on Instagram, per the Instagram page 90 Day Fiance Fanatics. “We have BOTH apologized for our behavior.”

“Things are gonna be on lock from now on for the kids,” Franco added. “To all my followers, thank you for the continued LOVE and SUPPORT. I love you all but I can no longer speak on the situation.”

