‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoiler: Are Ethan & Olivia Still Together?

Olivia Plath revealed that she had moved out of the home that she shared with her husband Ethan Plath during the September 28 episode of the TLC series “Welcome to Plathville.” The episode left fans wondering whether the couple reconciled after it was filmed or if they decided to split up for good.

At first glance, there are no clues about their relationship status on social media. As of this writing, the most recent post on Olivia Plath’s Instagram grid is dated September 2. It’s a solo photo of the reality show star taken during a trip to Philadelphia. As for Ethan Plath, he hasn’t posted anything on his Instagram page since July 19, when he shared a video teasing Season 3 of “Welcome to Plathville.” However, Olivia regularly posts content on her Instagram stories, and a series of videos that she uploaded on October 1 reveal the current status of her relationship with Ethan.

Here’s what you need to know:

Olivia Plath & Ethan Plath Appeared Together in a Promo for an App

Olivia and Ethan Plath’s relationship is a popular topic of discussion on the “Welcome to Plathville” subreddit, where fans have shared a number of theories about the couple. “I think the show is a bit behind, they did split, and have since reconciled but they haven’t gotten to that part in the season yet so they can’t post about it on Instagram,” wrote one Redditor. However, Olivia made no attempt to hide the fact that she and Ethan were on a “special date” in one of the videos on her Instagram stories.

The husband and wife were sitting outside on the ground. There were covered picnic tables behind them, so they were likely visiting a park. They spoke about an app called Paired that is “designed to help you get to know your partner better,” per Olivia. As she talked, she affectionately grasped Ethan’s upper arm with one hand. “So Olivia and I have very busy lives,” Ethan said. “To help us stay connected, we recently downloaded an app called Paired for couples.”

While demonstrating how to play one of the app’s games, Olivia mentioned that her and Ethan’s wedding anniversary was coming up. One of the questions on the Paired app indicated that the couple was considering taking a trip to Alaska to celebrate the occasion. As reported by Us Weekly, the “Welcome to Plathville” stars wed in October 2018. Olivia confirmed that they were still married as of August 9 while answering fans’ questions on Instagram.

Why Some Fans Aren’t Convinced That Ethan & Olivia Have Reconciled

Even though Ethan and Olivia Plath appeared to be very much together in her videos, some Redditors still believe it’s possible that the couple has called it quits. “What if that was all a ploy to ‘look together’ for the show so viewers don’t know how it ends/think they get back together,” read one theory. “I know of another reality tv couple that had already split, but they had sponsorships lined up, so they made it appear they were still together,” wrote another commenter.

Us Weekly shared a preview for the October 5 episode of “Welcome to Plathville” that shows Ethan meeting with a realtor alone and sharing his plans to move away from his hometown in rural Georgia. “Now, I don’t have any intentions of staying in Cairo whether things work out with Olivia and I or not,” he says.

“Welcome to Plathville” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.