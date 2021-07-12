Whitney Way Thore Publicly Snubs Friend’s Engagement

Congratulations are in order for “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Jessica Powell — but Whitney Thore hasn’t publicly offered her well wishes to her former trainer. Thore is currently on a “sabbatical” in France with her friend, plus-sized model Natalie Drue.

Powell posted pictures of the proposal to Instagram, which showed her dropping to her knees after partner Isaiah Martin asked Powell to be his wife.

“Of course I said YES!” she wrote on July 11. “Isaiah and I met 5 years ago on the steps at Powell Fitness and he surprised me with a proposal in the same spot we met.”

“I had just finished ‘Hot Shot 19’ (CrossFit peeps will know what that is 😖) and he took me by the hand and walked me up the steps to meet our family and a few close friends who’ve been with us from the beginning,” the fitness guru continued. “It was amazing, it was perfect, and I am so overwhelmed with happiness and love!”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Powell and Thore were on the outs. They still follow each other on Instagram and the website for No BS Active is still live.

After falling out with business partner Ryan Andreas, Thore teamed up with Powell to continue her fitness app, No BS Active. However, the duo haven’t posted to Instagram since Halloween.

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” follows Thore and her friends as they navigate their relationships and careers. Thore was engaged to ex Chase Severino, but they split after Severino had an affair that resulted in a pregnancy. He is now engaged to that woman, their daughter, Aurora, was born and they purchased a house together.

Andreas has also moved on from Thore and her friends and is expecting a child of his own with his partner.

“It has taken me years to finally balance career & fitness- and now this little meatball is coming,” he wrote on July 10. “Since leaving toxic people behind almost a year ago, and focusing on me, my family, and my friends, I have never been in such a great mental space.”

The “toxic” reference could have been a jab at Thore and her crew, who always referred to Severino and Andreas as “bros” and didn’t enjoy Andreas’ prescence.

Thore Is Vacationing in France

Thore might be taking a mini-break from social media. The TLC personality announced she was on a “sabbatical” and has been sharing poolside pictures of her trip with her 1 million followers. While Thore hasn’t posted to Instagram stories, Drue has been very active on the app.

“What’s a summer sabbatical without newly acquired eczema??” she wrote on July 10. Powell commented, “Only you!”

Thore, 37, has also been promoting the new season of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” which premieres on August 17. “I’m much happier than I look in this photo.🦒 Here’s to my summer sabbatical 🥂 ❤️ 🇫🇷,” she said in another post.

Thore Slammed People Who Criticized Her Lip Fillers

While Thore is happy many of her followers are so “complimentary” toward her, she doesn’t enjoy people criticizing her decision to get lip fillers.

“Just a reminder that I don’t (nor does any woman) need unsolicited opinions about her appearance on the internet or in life. Y’all are so kind and complimentary to me all the time and I appreciate that, but I don’t need anyone to tell me I look better without lip fillers,” she wrote on July 2. “I’m obsessed with them— thank you.”

“I constantly read comments about whether I’ve lost weight or gained weight or that I look “different,” etc and it’s absolutely exhausting,” she continued. “I haven’t had any work done to my face, but if I do, I won’t feel embarrassed to share it with you.”

READ NEXT: Whitney Way Thore Slammed Over Taking ‘Sabbatical’