Whitney Thore Responds to Weight Gain Rumors

Fans have been saying that “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Whitney Way Thore looks “different,” but the TLC personality wanted her followers to know that she didn’t need their “opinions.” Thore confessed to getting lip fillers but denied changing her face with surgery. She also slammed people who claimed she didn’t love herself.

“Just a reminder that I don’t (nor does any woman) need unsolicited opinions about her appearance on the internet or in life,” she started her July 2 post. “Y’all are so kind and complimentary to me all the time and I appreciate that, but I don’t need anyone to tell me I look better without lip fillers.”

The body-positive activist — who has polycystic ovary syndrome — likened fillers to hair extensions, microblading, and “ten pounds of makeup.”

“I get manicures and pedicures and use skincare to diminish wrinkles,” the 37-year-old continued. “I’ve dyed my hair and even plucked the grey ones. I choose clothes that I feel make me look ‘good.'”

Thore Said Changing Her Appearance Doesn’t Mean She Loves Herself Any Less

Thore said Feeling and looking “good” is something that’s “subjective” to her.

“Just because I do the aforementioned things, it doesn’t mean I don’t love myself and I would never dream of going to your Instagram accounts and accusing you of as much,” Thore explained. “I exist on television with zero makeup on 90% of the time and I am incredibly comfortable in my ‘natural’ state.”

She said the speculation about her weight is incessant.

“I constantly read comments about whether I’ve lost weight or gained weight or that I look ‘different,’ etc and it’s absolutely exhausting,” Thore spilled.

The North Carolina native finished the post by saying she was sharing an unfiltered picture of herself. “I have lip fillers and a lot of make-up on!” she wrote. “I haven’t had any work done to my face, but if I do, I won’t feel embarrassed to share it with you.”

‘MBFFL’ Was Renewed for Season 9

Season eight of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” was supposed to depict Thore’s wedding to partner Chase Severino, but that plan changed when Severino discovered his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.

He had been unfaithful to Thore and season eight instead focused on the aftermath of the cheating scandal, how Thore and her friends navigated the pandemic and ended with Thore considering weight loss surgery.

But Thore hasn’t given up on love. The press release for the new season, cited by Screenrant, teased that Thore is getting back in the dating pool.

“Whitney is exploring a new relationship of her own, as an online flirtation buds with a man who lives in Paris—the two met while Whitney was taking virtual French lessons, but long distance, especially cross-continental, is never easy, so the two of them are working to figure out exactly what they have.”

Love isn’t the only thing on Thore’s radar. She also wants to become a certified personal trainer after her partnership with Ryan Andreas fell through.

But getting her certification might not be as easy as Thore thought. “[Whitney] soon finds that anti-fat prejudices make it hard to develop a client base,” the press release says.

Don’t miss season nine of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” when it returns on Tuesday, August 17, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

READ NEXT: Whitney Thore Blasts Fake Chase Severino Relationship Rumors