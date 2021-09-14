Whitney Thore’s ‘Traumatic’ Ex-Boyfriend Avi Lang Resurfaces

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Whitney Way Thore was famously scammed by her ex-boyfriend, Avi Lang, in season four. She banded together with other women he had strung along to uncover all of Lang’s lies and in season nine the British resident reemerged.

Thore, 37, is in a new relationship with a “French man” who wants to keep his identity private. Since her relationship with ex-fiance Chase Severino was so high-profile, Thore didn’t mind that her French beau wanted to remain hidden. But she started to worry that the French man was insincere just like Lang, who also didn’t want to appear on Thore’s TLC reality show.

Thore started opening up to her friends during a trip to the beach. “I can’t even get into it — but I will — he was dating me, lived in Greensboro and at the same time was engaged to a woman in Egypt,” Thore said in the September 14 episode of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” referencing Lang’s ex-fiancee Nada Louis.

“Not only that, I found [that he dated] 20 women over the past five years,” Thore added. “It was bad. It was traumatic.”

Thore Exposed Lang on Her Show

Once Thore found out Lang was striking multiple women around, she didn’t care about keeping his identity private anymore. She and Louis later confronted him in public, though TLC continued to blur out his face.

“Avi was someone who I originally met online and then dated for almost eight months before I found out he was cheating on me with women all over the world,” she explained to TLC cameras in a confessional. “Nada and I wound up confronting him in public at a coffee shop.”

Lang tried to get away from Thore and the cameras as fast as possible when they met up in person. “Do you pray upon us because we’re fat women? This sucks, doesn’t it?” she said. “Being humiliated.”

While talking about her past with Lang, one of her new friends revealed she had briefly exchanged messages with Thore’s ex. In turn, Rebecca messaged Thore when she was finding other women who dated Lang.

“This is insane. I talked to Rebecca I literally talked to her and I didn’t remember,” Thore told cameras. “I thought her face looked familiar but I had one Facebook message exchange with her all those years ago and I completely put that out of my mind.”

“I will never understand why Avi is the way Avi is,” she confessed. “And it’s really wild to think that Rebecca was almost caught in his trap as well.”

Thore Revealed Dealing With Lang Was Extremely ‘Difficult’

Thore admitted that the “full picture” of her relationship with Lang was never shown on “My Big Fat Fabulous Life.”

“It’s so frustrating to be on TV and know you have an entire life behind two two-hour episodes,” she told Newsweek. “It’s really hard because the full picture is never shown.”

“This is the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do on TV,” the body activist added. “And it’s been one of the most difficult things to watch. It’s deeply personal.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

