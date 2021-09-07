Who Is Whitney Way Thore’s New French Boyfriend?

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Whitney Way Thore is worried about her new French boyfriend, whose identity she’s hidden. She feared they might not be on “the same page,” according to a preview of the September 7 episode obtained by People.

The scene was filmed around May 2021, when the borders in most countries were closed because of the pandemic, but Thore learned the restrictions might be lessening.

“Maybe about a month and Americans can come. I assume if Americans can come, that means that you could also come here,” she told him.

Her boyfriend, who was seemingly identified by fans on Reddit, didn’t seem to share Thore’s enthusiasm. “It’s like your life just flashed before your eyes, like, ‘Oh no, I didn’t think about this day actually coming,'” she said with a giggle. “You don’t sound excited.”

In an interview with TLC cameras, Thore said she would be devastated if her French beau didn’t want to meet in real life.

“If he’s not certain if he wants to meet me and be with me, I would be crushed,” the body-positive activist explained. “I didn’t expect this phone call to end with him having booked flights or anything, but I’m also just not sure that we’re necessarily on the same page, in terms of meeting.”

Fans Think They Found Thore’s French Suitor

Thore joked on the season nine premiere of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” that she wanted to turn her French tutor into a suitor. She seemingly did just that, and fans wanted to find out the identity of the man behind the blurred-out face.

According to what Redditors discovered, Thore’s beau could be a French rapper named Nail. They came to the revelation after TLC accidentally left his name unblurred during a FaceTime call. They then found various videos of him online, though they’ve seen been deleted.

Thore didn’t reveal if viewers had discovered her boyfriend’s true identity.

Thore Slammed Fans for Questioning Her Relationship

Viewers suspected that the “Frenchman” wanted to keep his name and likeness private because he was “embarrassed” to be with the TLC star. She took to Instagram to slam people who questioned their relationship, saying they spent six weeks together in public.

Thore posted some pictures of herself with her French suitor at the Lourve and other popular locations in Paris.

“As you can see, we are clearly out in public at one of the world’s biggest tourist attractions…but because he doesn’t want his face shown on TV to millions of people around the world, he must be embarrassed of me?” she wrote. “There’s a big difference between being in public with someone versus choosing to put your identity on display on the internet and TV for people to rip apart.”

“Can’t y’all let someone be happy?” she continued. “I’ve had eight serious relationships — the ‘public’ has only seen three of them (I had 30 years of life before TV, imagine that!) and I’ve dated some shitty dudes and had heartbreaks, but I also do not doubt that I have been loved deeply and fiercely and above all, I know that I deserve to be loved.”

