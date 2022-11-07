Zach Roloff Has ‘No Plans’ for New Baby to Meet Dad’s Girlfriend Amid Family Feud

There is a family feud between the Roloffs that has been ongoing for a couple of years now.

Fans of the hit TLC show “Little People, Big World” watched as Matt Roloff and his son Zach Roloff tried to figure out how Zach and his wife Tori could take over the family farm. Ultimately, however, after meetings that were held behind closed doors, Matt and Zach weren’t able to come to an agreement.

Fans were super disappointed to hear that Matt — and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler — couldn’t reach an agreement to keep the farm in the family. Both Zach and Tori expressed their frustrations and admitted that things were tense within the family in the months that followed.

Flash forward to the end of 2022, and things still have not been resolved.

Zach & Tori Haven’t Introduced Their Newest Addition to Chandler

The last season of “Little People, Big World” not only caused a divide between Zach and his dad, but also his dad’s girlfriend, who was involved in negotiations when it came to the farm.

On the new season, Zach admitted that Chandler still hasn’t met Josiah — Zach and Tori’s son who was born in May 2022.

“Pretty much all of my immediate family has met Josiah now. My mom, my dad, and my siblings, but we don’t have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah,” said in a clip from the new season, which was posted by Entertainment Tonight.

“There still hasn’t been any recognization from Caryn or my dad, like they still think they did nothing wrong. My dad put her in a situation where it’s like you got into a family business here where it’s going to be different if someone rubs you the wrong way. I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in the relationship,” he continued.

What Happened to Roloff Farms?

Matt listed the big house on the acreage for $4 million in May 2022 but it didn’t sell. Now, Matt has decided to turn the home into a vacation rental of sorts.

“Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures such as purchasing the small farm with big house to use it as a short term rental .. think AirBnB…. One of these companies entered into serious negotiations with me and after having many meetings and conversations (and spreadsheets haha) I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home,” Matt shared in an Instagram post on October 22, 2022.

Several fans commented on the post, criticizing Matt for the way he has handled the selling of the farm.

“Well, well, well. Always a way to make a buck, eh Matt? Fact still remains that you screwed family over, and alienated them in the process. So much for the promise you made to your kids when they were growing up,” one person wrote.

“Shame u lost your two sons in the process of GREED you will grow old lonely an alone shame paper means more to you than blood,” someone else added.

