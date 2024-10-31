Tom Brady ‘Stunned’ by Gisele Bundchen Pregnancy: Report

NFL great Tom Brady was “stunned” to learn that his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is pregnant, according to Page Six.

Bundchen, 44, is having a baby with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, Page Six reported.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” a source told Page Six.

“It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”

Tom Brady Has Now Gotten Used to the Idea of Gisele Bundchen’s Pregnancy, Reports Say

According to Page Six, Brady has gotten used to the idea of Bundchen’s pregnancy, however.

The source told Pag Six that “after the initial shock wore off,” Brady has “grown used to the idea and he’s happy for Gisele.”

“At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business.”

Brady has two kids with Bundchen, ages 14 and 11. According to Page Six, she began dating Valente in 2023.

In 2022, she shared a photo with her two kids on Mother’s Day and wrote, “A mother’s love. An indescribable feeling that challenges and inspires us to be better for our children–and to our children. I feel blessed to keep receiving the gift of being a mother to special beings who teach me so much every day.”

The post continued, “Congratulations to all the mothers of the world! I send you all my love and reverence, especially to my own mother, my wonder woman, a warrior who raised her six daughters with such love and care. Love you, mom! ❤️”

Gisele Bundchen Is ‘Happy for This New Chapter,’ a Report Says

According to People Magazine, Valente, 37, is a Jiu-Jitsu instructor.

In 2022, Bundchen shared a video of her doing Jiu-Jitsu and wrote on Instagram, “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confident, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go! 🤛🏼”

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told People of the pregnancy.

“She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source told People of Bundchen’s life since she split from Brady.

“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” a source told People early on.

According to People, Brady and Bundchen were divorced in October 2022. They were married for 13 years.