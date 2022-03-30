Tom Parker Dead: ‘The Wanted’ Singer’s Cause of Death Revealed

Tom Parker was a member of the boy band “The Wanted,” who has died young at age 33.

What was his cause of death? According to People Magazine, his death came two years after he was diagnosed “with stage four glioblastoma.” In layman’s terms, that means that he had a brain tumor.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on March 30, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Our Hearts Are Broken,’ Parker’s Wife Wrote

In the post, Kelsey Parker wrote that Parker “passed away peacefully earlier today.”

Here’s her post in full:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️

He spoke about the brain tumor diagnosis to OK! Magazine, saying, “[The doctors] pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumour. All I could think was, ‘f****** hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

Tom Parker's Story | Stand Up To Cancer “I just couldn’t think about anything. All I remember is just thinking, ‘Am I going to die?’” Watch The Wanted's Tom Parker talk openly about his diagnosis and treatment for glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. 1 in 2 people in the UK will get cancer during their life time. Every pound you give helps… 2021-10-15T19:38:51Z

According to People, Parker and his wife “were parents to daughter Aurelia Rose, 2½, and son Bodhi Thomas, 17 months.”

In 2021, Parker talked about his brain tumor in a UK documentary, according to People, which quoted him as saying, “What do I want from the future? More time with my kids. More time with my wife. More time with life. And I feel like that’s going to happen. I’ve got that positive outlook on life. And I think when you take strength and courage from other people around you, that really helps.”

In 2020, BBC reported that Parker’s brain tumor was “inoperable.” According to BBC, Parker was shocked by the diagnosis, saying, “I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this.”

According to BBC, Parker became famous as part of “The Wanted” in the early 2010s. The band is known for the songs “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came.” BBC reported that he also toured with “Grease” and was on Celebrity Masterchef.

When he was diagnosed, he decided to tell his fans, OK! reported, quoting him as saying, along with his wife:

We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way,” he continued. “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx.

