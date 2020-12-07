Tom Sandoval Addresses Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are speaking out about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright leaving Vanderpump Rules. Taylor and Cartwright announced they would not be returning to the Bravo reality series on Friday, December 4.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram shortly before Sandoval and Madix were popping on for an interview with HollywoodLife. “We saw [the news] literally right as I was about to click on [HollywoodLife’s] page,” Madix said. “But we don’t — We know as much as you.”

Sandoval also chimed in, adding that they had, “no idea” about Taylor and Cartwright. “We had no idea!,” Tom said again. Madix aded, “You know more than we do.”

“Literally, as I was about to click on your page I was like, ‘Oh, [Jax and Brittany are] going live,’ saw it, and that’s it,” Madix told HollywoodLife. “So we’re here. We don’t know. We have no inside. We’re out of the loop…but yeah, crazy,” she continued.

the couple acknowledged that they were just as shocked as fans were. “I’m one of those people where it takes a long time to process things,” Madix said. “Get back to me next week!”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Leaving VPR

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has been on the show since the very beginning, but his time has come to an end. His wife – Brittany Cartwright – began appearing on the show when they started dating in 2015. Five years later, the couple announced via Instagram they will no longer be on the Bravo show.

“The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Cartwright wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned ♥️”

A rep for Bravo also confirmed that the two will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, per Variety. However, the exact reason for their exits has not yet been revealed.

Other VPR Stars Commented on Their Departure

Sandoval and Madix weren’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast members to open up about the couple leaving. Both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute commented supporting thoughts on their farewell Instagram posts. Schroeder and Doute were both fired in June after former cast member Faith Stowers came forward in and said Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with, Bravo told Variety. One week after Stowers made these revelations, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute.

Schroeder commented on Cartwright’s farewell post, “Love you.” Doute chimed in writing, “Love you bitty.” Doute also commented on Taylor’s post, “I AM SO HAPPY I LOVE YOU GUYS.”

Scheana Shay also showed her support, commenting on Cartwright’s post, “love you b.” Tom Schwartz wrote, “Love you guys so much.” Summer House stars Lauren (Wirkus) Raih and Ashley McAtee Wirkus commented on her post, “Love you momma!!” and “Love you guys!!”

