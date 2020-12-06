Tom Segura Leg Injury: How Was the Comedian Injured?

Comedian Tom Segura, best known for his stand-up specials on Netflix, has attracted a lot of concerned attention from his fans after he posted a photo of himself in the hospital with braces on his left leg and arm.

Segura has assured his fans that he is recovering well and joked that his injuries were simply “the issues one has when you’re really really really strong.” Commenters filled social media with funny, outlandish theories about how Segura may have hurt himself. But Segura shared that his broken bones stemmed from a fairly conventional source: Segura was injured while playing basketball.

Here’s what you need to know:

Segura Said He Broke Multiple Bones While Trying to Dunk a Basketball & That There Is Video of the Accident

Segura’s injury happened on December 1. The comedian explained on Twitter the following day, “I was injured yesterday and it really sucks. I can’t move. Multiple broken bones. Unfortunately, this means I will not be able to do my shows this weekend in Phoenix. We are looking at rescheduling dates now. Will announce them when I can.”

A fan questioned whether Segura had been attempting to complete some sort of challenge with fellow comedian Bert Kreischer at the time. Segura responded that he had been playing basketball. Kreisher later teased on his Instagram Story that the “#2bears1cave basketball challenge was an absolute success” along with Segura’s photo from the hospital.

On December 5, Segura shared an additional detail. He tweeted that he had been dunking a basketball when he injured himself. He wrote, “I know it sounds crazy but it really happened… dunking.” Segura further joked on himself by sharing a GIF of a professional player performing a spectacular dunk and writing, “I was basically doing this.”

Fans will soon get a chance to see exactly what happened. Segura has teased that there is a video of the accident and that he will share it once he is back home in his podcast studio.

Kreischer is also looking forward to the day fans get to see the clip. Kreischer joked on December 5, “I would argue that @tomsegura’s ‘dunk’ will go down in Slam Dunk History & might even be the most watched dunk of all time!!! #WeGotItOnVideo.”

Segura Debunked Rumors That Kreischer Had Broken His Ankles

You guys Bert didn't break my ankles. We weren't playing each other when this happened. He can barely dribble. — Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) December 5, 2020

Segura’s friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer, who was present for the accident, wasted no time laughing about it. Kreischer even suggested on Twitter that he had somehow been victorious over Segura. When Segura tweeted about having multiple broken bones, Kreischer reshared the tweet with the comment, “Bert 2 – Tom 0 #Undefeated.”

But Kreischer did not cause Segura’s injury. Segura squashed the online speculation with an explanation that also included a light jab at Kreischer: “You guys Bert didn’t break my ankles. We weren’t playing each other when this happened. He can barely dribble.”

In a response to a fan, Kreischer further confirmed that he and Segura had not been playing against each other at the time. @bruceburdock tagged Kreischer in the comment, “He’s been telling everyone he dunked on you and his balls hit you in the face.” Kreischer responded that Segura had dunked on himself.

Segura’s Wife Described the Injury as a ‘Freak Accident’ & the Couple Thanked Fans for the Kind Messages

Segura had to be transported to the hospital in an ambulance and he has spent several days under the watchful eyes of doctors and nurses. He underwent surgery on December 4, as he explained on Twitter. But if Segura is experiencing pain, he is not allowing fans to see that.

Segura and his wife, Christina Pazsitzky, are continuing to make jokes as they reassure fans that Segura is recovering well. Pazsitzky posted a video alongside Segura in his hospital bed on December 5. In the clip, Segura explained with a straight face that his “muscle enzymes are through the roof.” Segura said this was an indicator of how strong he is, prompting his wife to shake her head. The couple also discussed that it had been four days since Segura had “taken a dump.”

On a more serious note, Pazsitzky acknowledged that Segura’s injury had caused a lot of stress for their family. They both thanked friends and fans for the well-wishes. Pazsitzky wrote in the caption that she was thankful to be on “the other side of this freak accident.” She also thanked Kreischer and his wife “for their help during this chaotic time.”

