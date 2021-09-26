It’s the Tony’s! Get the rundown on the performers, presenters and planned performances for the 2021 Tony Awards.

Read on below for the rundown on the stars and performers appearing at the annual event.

Tony Awards 2021 Performers & Presenters

According to Newsweek, the list of performers and presenters is combined into one. They include, “Jon Batiste, Stephanie J. Block, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Robbie Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordan Fisher, Santino Fontana, Andrew Garfield, Jared Grimes, Josh Groban, Jennifer Holliday, Nikki M. James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ron Cephas Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Norm Lewis, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Nettles, Lynn Nottage, Adam Pascal, Bernadette Peters, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Anika Noni Rose, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance, Daniel J. Watts, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, Christopher Jackson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bebe Neuwirth, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.” The Tony Awards has reported that, “James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Wayne Brady, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, Kiala Mullady, Aneesa Folds, Bill Sherman, Arthur Lewis, Tarik Davis, Andrew Bancroft, Ashley P. Flanagan, and Ian Weinberger” are also all set to perform at the show.

Expected performances include David Byrne for American Utopia, John Legend with the cast of Ain’t Too Proud, Lin-Manuel Mirand’s Freestyle Love Supreme and the former cast of Hairspray. Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Chester Gregory, Kerry Butler, and Darlene Love are slated to reunite for the Hairspray gathering. Cheat Sheet has also reported that Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth will perform together, with a song from Wicked. Aura McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell will also team up, for a performance from the show Ragtime.

Cheat Sheet stated that some of the performances that were filmed prior to the live show. Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will have performances included in the show, but they were previously filmed.

Who Is Hosting the 2021 Tony Awards

Leslie Odom Jr. is the host of the 2021 Tony Awards, live from the Winter Garden Theatre.

What channel is the show airing on TV? The 2021 Tonys are set to air from 8:59 p.m. – 11:01 p.m. ET, on the CBS network. Usually, the Tony Awards are held in June each year, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19, according to Playbill.

The full show will be a four-hour event that airs on both the CBS network and Paramount +, according to the Tonys. Aura McDonald will host the Paramount+ broadcast from 7 – 9 p.m. ET and it will focus on the awards themselves. Odom will host “The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!”

The major honors being awarded tonight, as reported by Playbill, include the Lifetime Achievement Award to Graciela Daniele, Isabelle Stevenson Award to Julie Halston, along with Special Tony honorees including David Byrne’s American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. There are also Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre recipients Irene Gandy, Beverly Jenkins, and PRG Scenic Technologies President Fred Gallo.