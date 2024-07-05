Beloved Comedian Tony Knight Dies After ‘Freak Accident’ in France: Report

Comedian and “dog listener” Tony Knight, 54, has died after a “freak accident” in France, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his partner and a post she wrote on Instagram.

According to a July 5 article by Fox News, Knight was killed when a tree branch fell on him and other people at a festival.”

Connexion France reported that Knight was killed and “five other people were injured after several heavy branches fell from a tree onto a crowd.”

Letarn Libre, a French-language site, reported that “while the public had taken their places in the gardens of the Bishopric in Lavaur for the evening of the Rock & Cars festival, two large branches, the first dragging the second, fell from a tree. About fifteen people were there at the time of the tragedy and five of them were injured.”

“Tony passed away suddenly on 8th June, in his beloved France,” his partner Hayley Wright wrote on Instagram on June 11. “He was an exceptionally talented man, with so many strings to his bow. There really was nothing he couldn’t do. He was a fantastic friend to so many, an amazing dog Dad….but most of all he was my world & it will never be the same without him.”

A family member of Knight confirmed his death to Fox, which reported that he died as a result of a “terrible accident.” His partner’s sister called it a “freak accident” on the GoFundMe page.

“He was only 54 and having the time of his life,” the source told Fox. “He was fit, healthy, happy and had everything going for him. He was charismatic, funny, passionate and so very loved by [his partner] Hayley, his family and his friends all over the world.”

The GoFundMe page, posted by Hayley’s sister, makes a similar statement, saying, “Tony was tragically killed in his beloved France on Saturday 7th June following a terrible accident while attending the ‘Rock&Cars festival’ in Lavaur. He was only 54 and having the time of his life. He was fit, healthy, happy and had everything going for him.”

On Facebook, Knight referred to himself as a “dog listener” for his ability to train dogs. “If you are having some issues with a problem pooch, delinquent dog or hound from Hell, I can help you to get the relationship with your 4-legged friend that you both deserve,” his website says.

Tony Knight & His Partner Had ‘Built a Wonderful Life Around Their Love of Dogs,’ Her Sister Wrote

Play

The sister of Knight’s partner Hayley shared additional details on the GoFundMe page. “Tony was my sister’s partner of over 15 years. They were perfect for each other and had built a wonderful life around their love of dogs,” it says. “Tony was Hayley’s everything and vice versa . . .soulmates was not an understatement.”

The page continues, “He was charismatic, funny, passionate and so very loved by Hayley, his family and his friends all over the world. His passion was dogs and he helped people all over the world with his classes both in person, online, on radio and television, ebooks, and more. He was very well respected and admired. His method worked and he loved helping people with their dogs.”

The statement continues:

He also loved comedy and had performed his show ‘Mad Dogs and an Englishman’ at all sorts of venues both in Australia and overseas ..he was about to do a run of shows through the UK , as well as run his esteemed dog classes through Europe. He’d been based on our family farm near Beaufort for the past 4 years building a life there with Hayley and proving to be a bit of a handy man ..he just put his mind to something and he did it! He had been very happy. The support he gave when dad was facing a terminal cancer diagnosis will never ever be forgotten.

Hayley Wright wrote about the death on her Instagram page. “I just wanted to thank everyone who has reached out after the news of Tony passing. I’ve loved hearing your stories about Tony & it’s also reinforced what a truly amazing, talented man he was,” she wrote.

“It’s a long journey ahead & the light at the end of the tunnel is nowhere to be seen, because he was that bright shining light,” she added. “In his honour please support your local dog rescue, catch an amateur comedy show or see an up & coming band…..whatever brings you joy.”

The GoFundMe Page Says Tony Knight Had Only Been in France for a Few Days When the Tragedy Occurred

According to the GoFundMe page, “At the time of his accident he was heading to his beloved Bouillac in the south of France where he has a home and friends waiting for his annual return. Hayley was to follow soon, as they did every year at this time. Tony had been in France only a few days before he lost his life attending a festival with his friend Pascall, and never made it home.”

The page continued, “We are beyond devastated that his life was taken by a freak accident …an accident that we are all still trying to comprehend.”

It says: “Hayley is now living her worst nightmare and facing life without Tony . . . her soulmate. She is in Bouillac having to deal with the difficulties of Tony being an Englishman with Australian residency living in France, arranging a funeral, covering hospital expenses, meeting police detectives, doctors and the mayor, visiting the accident site and sorting Tony’s estate, all while experiencing a crushing amount of grief and disbelief in a foreign country.”