Jay-Z Dissed by Tory Lanez, Lanez Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Jay-Z is now the focus of Tory Lanez single, Money Over Fallouts.

In the single, which is the first track on Lanez’s 17-track “Daystar” album” Lanez suggests that Jay-Z persuaded Megan Thee Stallion, Lanez’s girlfriend, to frame Lanez for shooting her in the foot this summer.

Tory Lanez Address Meg Thee Stallion In Intro Track To DAYSTAR…Says He Don’t Give A Damn If She Knows Jigga ( JayZ ). pic.twitter.com/Bn5KATMbqs — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 25, 2020

“How the fuck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons,” rapped Lanez.

“Don’t give a damn if she knows Jigga.”

Jay-Z is the founder of Roc Nation, the company that manages Megan Thee Stallion. Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon after the shooting. Lanez has not been charged in the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion has addressed the matter on Instagram in the past. “You shot me,” she said via Instagram Live this summer.

“And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Tory Lanez had been silent on the matter until Thursday afternoon when he took to Twitter and stated: “To my fans, I’m sorry for my silence. But respectfully, I got time today. 9 PM PST.”

Lanez never appeared on social media, but instead released his latest project “DAYSTAR.” “There is a time to stay silent,” Lanez said in an Instagram post.

“And a time to speak. I said all I could say on this.”

Lanez has used the album to address much including Los Angeles Lakers swingman, JR Smith who has denounced Lanez’s shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. “This clown shoots a female and ya’ll listening to his music,” Smith said via Instagram.

“TF Tory Lanez. You a straight clown. Facts. And tell whoever to hit my line. It’s whatever.”

Lanez responded to Smith in the song, Sorry But I Had To and said: “JR Smith is the pot that piss and you the last cat to talk about some shots that hit. Cuz your performance riding benches ni**a. I’m from the trenches ni**a you the type to buy an 80 inch and you still can’t put an inch in her.”

Lanez may need as many music streams as he can get. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Tory Lanez music streaming numbers indicated that it notched around 20 million to 30 million streams in June. According to an article written by The Source Magazine’s Dylan Kemp, since Megan Thee Stallion confirmed rumors that Lanez shot her, Lanez’s streams dropped significantly to around 9 million.