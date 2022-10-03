Rapper Tory Lanez Sued by Pregnant Woman Over ‘Hit & Run’ Crash: Court Docs

Rapper Tory Lanez has been sued in Florida by a pregnant woman accusing him of causing a hit-and-run crash while he was driving his Bentley Bentayga in 2021, according to court documents obtained by Heavy. The lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade County court on September 27, 2022, court records show. The woman’s husband is also suing Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

According to the court filing, Krishna Grullon and Jesse Grullon are seeking $30,000 in damages. The couple says the crash occurred on January 1, 2021, in the area of SW 3rd Street and S. Miami Avenue in Miami. Krishna Grullon was driving and Jesse Grullon was a passenger, according to the court documents. The Grullons say Peterson was driving a 2017 Bentley Bentayga SUV when he crashed into the rear left side of their car and then fled, according to court documents.

Lanez’s lawyer told TMZ the lawsuit is baseless and will be laughed out of court. According to TMZ, attorney Andell Brown said the couple said the crash happened in January 2021, but the claim wasn’t made to the rapper’s insurance company until July.

TMZ, which first reported the story, wrote, “Brown says the whole thing is made up, and believes the couple simply looked up Tory’s license plate to try and nail him to the case. Their initial report they made with cops said the car was silver in color, and then changed it to say it was green in the lawsuit. Brown says once the insurance claim was made, the company investigated the incident, spoke with attorneys on the other side and concluded there was no basis to the claim.”

Krishna Grullon Says Tory Lanez Side-Swiped Her & Drove Off

Krishna Grullon’s attorney said in the court filing that she was driving on Interstate 95 off 2nd Avenue and exited the highway. She was in the left lane at a red light when she says Tory Lanez side swiped her vehicle while driving a matte green Bentley SUV with white rims. Jesse Grullon said Lanez left the scene without getting out of his vehicle.

According to court documents, Krishna Grullon was four months pregnant at the time of the collision. The Grullons accuse Lanez of failing to maintain a proper lookout, failing to use due care, failing to yield the right of way and failure to obey a traffic signal.

They said in court documents, “As a direct and proximate result of the negligence of Peterson, plaintiff Krishna Grullon was injured … suffered aggravation of preexisting condition, pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, loss of past wages, loss of future earning capacity, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life.” Her lawyer said she also “incurred medical expenses.” Jesse Grullon was also injured and had medical expenses, according to the lawsuit.

A hearing has not been set, but the Grullons’ attorneys are seeking to take a video deposition of Tory Lanez on January 11, 2023, via Zoom video. They are also seeking insurance information, along with any photos or video of Tory Lanez’s vehicle, along with bills or estimates of repair to the Bentley.

According to court documents, the couple is also seeking, “Any criminal records or charge or citations that were issued related to the subject accident and/or 2017 Bentley owner or operator. … A copy of the Certified Miami Police letter that was mailed to Defendant, DAYSTAR

PETERSON on or about January 4, 2021, following the subject accident. … Any documents permitting or allowing anyone to operate the subject 2017 Bentley involved in the subject accident.”