Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged today in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in Hollywood Hills in July.

Los Angeles County District Attorney announced the charges Thursday, October 8, 2020. The 28-year-old rapper is based in Toronto, Canada. He has released six full-length albums, including “Daystar,” in which he denied shooting Megan and claimed he was being framed. She was shot in the foot following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house on July 12, 2020.

Peterson’s father was a preacher and missionary, and his mom died when he was a child. His rapper name came from a nickname his childhood friend gave him, Lanez, because he played in traffic lanes, according to Discogs.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Megan Thee Stallion Said Publicly Lanez Shot Her, & Lanez Denied It

Megan Thee Stallion Admits #ToryLanez SHOT Her on IG Live (August 20, 2020)

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in a video on her Instagram Live account August 20.

“Yes, this n***** Tory shot me,” she says on the video.

Peterson, 28, is charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, the LA district attorney announced. He also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury. His arraignment is scheduled for October 13.

“On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her,” said a statement from the district attorney that was provided to Heavy.

If he is convicted of his charges, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Megan said on the video, “You got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying.”

Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 21, 2020

Shortly before she went live, she posted a message on Twitter.

“Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you,” she wrote.

2. Lanez Was Arrested After the Shooting on a Concealed Carry Charge, But Charges in the Shooting Itself Were Delayed

#ToryLanez has been hit with felony assault charges in the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez was arrested shortly after the shooting for carrying a concealed weapon, but charges related to the shooting itself were delayed due to a lack of information from witnesses, Vulture reported. He was released on $35,000 bail.

Initial reports of the incident indicated Megan was not shot, but was cut with broken glass. She addressed this in her Instagram live video, saying she lied to LAPD because they were “aggressive” and she was scared.

“I didn’t get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they’re saying that,” Megan says on the video. “When the police came because the neighbors called the police … the police come — I’m scared. All this s*** going on with the police … I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want the police to shoot me cause there’s a n***** with a gun in the car with me.”

She went onto detail the night in the video. She said there were two additional people in the car – her friend, and Lanez’s security guard. She said she was in the front seat while Lanez was in the back seat, and all four people were arguing. She got out of the vehicle and was walking away when she says Lanez shot her from the back window. She denied hitting Lanez, as some rumors claimed, and said the shooting had nothing to do with his interest in Jenner.

She concludes the video, saying to Lanez, “You shot me.”

3. Tory Lanez Denied He Shot Megan Thee Stallion in His Album, Daystar

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I'll be back to y'all soon …. respectfully ….

Tory Lanez denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion in rap lyrics he released in his album, Daystar, September 25. He posted on Twitter before the release, saying he would break his silence, then dropped the album.

“There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….” he wrote on Twitter.

In the opening track, “Money Over Fallouts,” he claimed “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting.”

“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on an affidavit knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest trying to keep this s*** 200 with you, shorty, I can prove it,” he raps on the album.

4. Tory Lanez Is a Toronto-Based Rapper Who Has Released 6 Full-Length Albums

Report: Tory Lanez charged in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, faces 22 years in prison.

Lanez, who is from Toronto, Canada, has released six full-length albums, beginning with “I Told You” released in 2016, according to his discography. He released “MEMORIES DON’T DIE” and “Love Me Now?” in 2018, followed by “Chixtape 5” in 2019 and “The New Toronto 3” in 2020.

Lanez had three hits which made the Billboard Hot 100 lists. The highest-ranking hit was “Luv,” was released in 2019. He also gained recognition with his 2014 mixtape, “Lost Cause.” His single, “Say It,” peaked at 23 on the Billboard Top 100, according to Discogs.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Released a statement on his charges. It says:

The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today. Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury. His arraignment is scheduled for October 13 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta of the Family Violence Division is prosecuting the case. On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.

5. Lanez’s Mother Died From a Rare Disease When He Was a Child, & He Earned His Rapper Name Through Thrill-Seeking Behavior

Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion

Lanez’s mom, Luella, died when he was a child from a rare disease, according to his biography on Discogs. His dad was a missionary and pastor. One of Lanez’s childhood friends gave him his rapper name, referencing his tendency to play in traffic lanes.

It said:

Daystar Peterson was born on July 27, 1992, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to a Barbadian father, Sonstar, and Curaçaoan mother, Luella. The family was based in Montreal, before moving to Miami, Florida.Daystar was known to practice and refine his rapping skills throughout his childhood, before tragically finding out that his mother had died due to a rare disease. Following his mother’s death, his father began working as an ordained minister and missionary, causing them both to move frequently throughout the United States. Daystar’s father later remarried and the family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where Daystar met his friend Hakeem, who at the time was a janitor. Daystar’s nickname Lanez’ was given to him by Hakeem, as a comment on Daystar’s thrill seeking tendencies, that sometimes saw him mucking around in the street, not looking for traffic and playing in the lanes.

He was sent to live with his brother in Queens due to behavioral issues, then sent to live with his grandmother in Toronto. She would not take care of him, according to his biography, and he was on his own at age 15.