Totes Babies on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurial duo Lindsey Fleischhauer and Stanley Valiulis took their company and products, Totes Babies, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors on the show.

The father and daughter entrepreneurial duo were able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurs “offer up a stress-free solution for a common problem parents face while shopping with their newborn.”

Here’s what you should know about Totes Babies from Shark Tank:

1. Totes Babies Aims to Make Shopping With Babies Simpler

Totes Babies is a product that is a carrier for car seats, according to the company website. It acts like a hammock for a car seat within the shopping cart.

To use, one just unrolls the carrier, places it on the cart and adjusts so it grips the sides, places the car seat into the carrier, straps the car seat in, and then shops without having to worry about taking the baby out of the car seat or securing the car seat in the shopping cart otherwise.

The overall goal, according to the company was “shopping with babies made simple.”

2. The Founders Hope to Make Their Children & Grandchildren Proud

According to an interview with MDJ Online, both Fleischhauer and Valiulis hope to make their future generations proud.

“I can’t wait for my kids to one day see what mom and grandpa did,” Fleischhauer told the outlet.

Her father added that being on the show is good for business, especially because people who see the product might be able to see the value in it easier than people who just read about it online and “being able to understand how [the carrier] works.”

3. Totes Babies Was Launched in 2018

Totes Babies was launched in 2018 with the carrier, but they’ve also expanded into other products as well. They now have a line of phone and tablet mounts as well.

Fleischhauer wanted a way to help new mothers since she had a hard time when she was a new mom when it came to going shopping with her newborn son Landon. Landon is now three years old.

“As a new mom, you want to get out of the house and not be cooped up,” Fleischhauer told MDJ Online. “But it was difficult to go anywhere because the car seat took all the room.”

4. The Carrier Has Been Safety Tested for Up to 75 Pounds

The carrier has been tested for safety and to hold up to 75 pounds.

“Rest assured that you can trust Totes Babies to keep your child safe,” the company website reads. “We wanted parents to be able to undoubtedly trust the safety of our product, so we went through the process of getting extensive safety testing.”

The car seat carrier is designed to hold the weight of newborns or children that are in the final days of having to sit in car seats. It can also be adjusted to hold any car seat model and has adjustable safety straps.

5. The Product Has Positive Reviews

According to the company website and Amazon, the reviews for the Carrier are very positive with an average of 4.8 stars based on a total of 87 reviews.

The car seat carrier can be purchased for $39.95.

“Grocery shopping with my newborn was so difficult because his car seat took up the whole cart,” one user wrote. “I couldn’t grocery shop alone. Then if I went with my husband we needed two carts, one for the baby and one for groceries. This makes it so I can grocery shop by myself.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the company earns a deal from one of the investors in the Tank.

READ NEXT: Simply Good Jars on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know