Travis Kelce Comments on Paparazzi Photo of Taylor Swift Date Night

Travis Kelce stepped out in New York City on October 12, 2024, in a blue knit shirt from the Marni & Nahmias collection by Patron of The New. The clothing boutique’s official Instagram features a pic in which Kelce is tagged in the caption. He appeared in the comments section of the post with a string of emoji.

“🤘🏻🤘🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻,” he wrote. His comment has received more than 1,200 likes as of October 14.

The Kansas City Chiefs player and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, stepped out for dinner at Torrisi on October 12, per Us Weekly. The pair was joined by Swift’s bestie, Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Paparazzi was on-hand to snap photos of Kelce and Swift as they walked hand-in-hand to the Italian eatery in Manhattan. Kelce paired his polo with tan pants and white sneakers, while Swift wore a gold mini dress.

Fans Reacted to the Photo & to Travis Kelce’s Comment

Kelce’s comment on the Instagram post got quite a bit of attention. Some fans seemed completely surprised to see that Kelce responded to the tag.

“@killatrav what are you doing here,” one person wondered.

Other fans were simply overjoyed to see the pic of the hot couple.

“@killatrav obsessed with the 2 of you !!!! Beautiful couple love taylor super mega big fan of both,” read one comment.

“Taylor and Travis keep doing you. You both are doing amazing,” someone else added.

“Such a good looking couple,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Kelce and Swift have been spending some extra time together as Kelce has a bit of a break from work thanks to a bye week. After defeating the New Orleans Saints on October 7 (Swift cheered on the team from a suite), the Chiefs don’t have another game until they face the San Francisco 49ers on October 20.

