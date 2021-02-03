Trey Songz Reacts to Leaked Sex Tape on Instagram

A leaked sex tape believed to feature Trey Songz went viral on Twitter on February 3, 2021. According to Black Sports Online, the 36-year-old “Can’t Help but Wait” is trying to get the video immediately removed from the Internet.

While Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, did not confirm it was him in the video, he appeared to be shocked by what he was seeing on his phone on Wednesday. He posted two reaction photos on his Instagram page with the only caption being a wide-eyed surprised face emoji.

Heavy will not link to the sex tape, but it was less than 30 seconds and features a man receiving a sexual favor from a woman. The man’s face does not appear on camera.

Songz’s comments section on Instagram blew up with users online asking him to admit if it’s him in the video. One person commented, “Sir. Is it you or is it ain’t? This is a safe place,” while another wrote, “You know it’s youuu booooo.”

The Reaction to the Leaked Sex Tape was Highly Complimentary

😳Me when I saw Trey songz sextape 😩😍 pic.twitter.com/4r6UOslIEn — AshCash 💚 (@Jeld4life) February 3, 2021



Whether or not it is Songz in the leaked sex tape, the reaction to the video was highly complimentary. Numerous women on Twitter shared jokes and memes about heading over the singer’s house to find out if was Songz in the sex tape.

Me searching for the Trey Songz video before it disappears pic.twitter.com/W8BFfSe1iR — Mistolin (@therealmistolin) February 3, 2021

me standing outside trey songz home tonight pic.twitter.com/6uQe2WspQ3 — jae † (@Lovely_Jaelyn) February 3, 2021

Me on my way to Trey Songz house this morning. pic.twitter.com/v4lwKy0K6w — ♡ (@amorxmiaa) February 3, 2021

One woman tweeted, “God has favorites and Trey Songz was one of em,” while another user online tweeted, “Tremaine (Trey Songz), songs hit a likkle different for me nowwww. I want him to sing #Sexroom for me NEEOOOWWW.”

READ NEXT: Tammy Slaton: Why ‘1000-LB Sisters’ Star Gained 50 Pounds in a Month