Halloween Trick or Treating Times 2021

Trick or treat! Children are just days away from going door-to-door on Halloween. Generally, town boards and city councils have set trick-or-treating between 5 and 9 p.m., according to Parade. Since October 31 is on a Sunday this year, some localities are choosing to celebrate early on Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30.

Information on trick-or-treating for each state can be found below, with links to provide specific dates and times for individual counties and locations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alabama – Trick-or-treating dates and times are broken down by city and town on TrickOrTreatTimes.com, though information on each location is not fully populated. Trick-or-treating starts as early as Thursday, October 28 and goes through the actual holiday in Eastern Alabama, with specific details found here. Additional information on Halloween festivities spread throughout the weekend can be found here for North Alabama and here for Central and Southern Alabama.

Alaska – Google has broken down trick-or-treating in Alaska, found here. Festivities are spread throughout the weekend, with Anchorage, Kenai, Kodiak, Palmer, Valdez and Wasilla holding events on Friday, October 29. Anchorage Downtown Partnership is also holding a month-long Halloween scavenger hunt called “Trick or Treat Street,” which ends on October 30. For further information on your specific town, check with your town. Start times range, but most end no later than 8 p.m.

Arizona – Trick-or-treating in Arizona is spread from October 29 through November 1, with details found here. ABC 15 broke down 27 things to do over Halloween weekend in Pheonix, including Chandler’s Halloween Spooktacular on Friday, October 29. Additional information for specific cities and towns is listed here.

Arkansas – Halloween in Arkansas is in full swing, with trick or treat and trunk or treat events starting as early as October 29. THV 11 and the Arkansas Democrat Gazette listed other Halloween events taking place throughout the state all month long. Festivities in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley – including the Farmington Halloween Bash – were broken down by the local Fox affiliate.

California – Halloween in California is in full swing. See California compiled a list of events across the state organized by city, found here. According to Google, these festivities take place from Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31. For residents in the Los Angeles area, Tiny Beans has broken down the best neighborhoods for trick-or-treating and the best “yard haunts.” For further information about where you live, check with your individual town.

Colorado – Colorado is celebrating Halloween, with Fox 31 putting together a schedule of events throughout the state from October 27 through October 31. TrickOrTreatTimes.com broke it down by town. For residents in the Denver area, 9 News released a guide of events, including the Halloween Walk and Spooktacular Halloween. According to Google, most trick-or-treating ends by 6 p.m.

Connecticut – Halloween events in Connecticut can be found here, in a list compiled by Google. Halloween New England put events in chronological order starting on October 29. CT Insider broke down festivities for children and for adults. The CDC advised trick-or-treaters in Connecticut to travel in small groups and avoid Halloween parties, according to The Wolf.

Delaware – According to Delaware Online, many towns in Delaware are hosting trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. with the actual holiday as a “rainy day back-up.” Google has compiled a list of events, found here. Here are some details on trick-or-treating in Milton and Delmarva. Check with your town for additional information.

Florida – TrickOrTreatTimes.com has broken down festivities by town, found here. For more event-specific information, check out this list created by Google. According to the Panama City News Herald, some towns are still deciding whether to have trick or treat on Saturday or Sunday. Residents in South Florida can find specific information from Local10.com and residents from Tallahassee can check out this article from the Tallahassee Democrat.

Georgia – Safety first for trick-or-treating Georgians; Valdosta Today released safety tips for Halloween. If you’re looking for an event in your area, Funtober has compiled a list of events throughout the state. Specific information can be found for Southwest Georgia and Savannah.

Hawaii – Hawaiian residents going door-to-door to trick or treat can find a list of events here, compiled by Google. In Honolulu, Halloween events can vary in time but typically run between 2 and 8 p.m. If you have specific questions about where you live, check with your town.

Idaho – Trick-or-treating are getting underway in Idaho, with events starting on Friday, October 29 according to Google. In fact, “Most large cities in Eastern Idaho are planning to hold events before Sunday, Oct. 31,” according to East Idaho News, A list of festivities throughout the state can be found on the Funtober blog.

Illinois – Times to trick or treat vary between towns, according to the Chicago Tribune which lists events with businesses starting as early as 11 a.m. Fox Illinois broke down the trick-or-treating times for each town, with most taking place between 5 and 8 p.m. Illinois residents looking for a Halloween event in their area should check out this list compiled by Google.

Indiana – You can find trick-or-treating information by the city or town on TrickOrTreatTimes.com, with a list of events available on Google. Specific times in Central Indiana can be found on FOX 59. Safety information can be found on IndysChild.com with a list of times for local areas.

Iowa – The children of Iowa are going out trick-or-treating this weekend. According to The Gazette, they are most likely to receive M&Ms, Reese’s Cups and Candy Corn. If you’re looking for events throughout the state, check out this list compiled by Google. According to KCRG, most times in Eastern Iowa fall between 5 and 8 p.m. The Globe Gazette provided details on events for “young gargoyles” in North Iowa.

Kansas – There are a plethora of trick-or-treating options in Kansas, as demonstrated by this event list on Google. According to KSNT, events started as early as October 16 and continue through Halloween on October 31 in Northeast Kansas. If you are looking for details in your area, check with your town.

Kentucky – Kentucky is getting in the Halloween spirit this weekend as candy is handed out to willing children. The Pikeville Police Department provided WYMT with safety tips for parents, which included parents checking candy, wearing reflective tape and social distancing. For those going out in Southcentral Kentucky, trick or treating falls between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. according to 13 News. For a more comprehensive list of trick or treating times check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com’s breakdown by city or Google’s list of events.

Louisiana – The Pelican State is getting in the spooky spirit with Halloween events throughout the weekend, according to Google. WDSU created a list of trick-or-treating times by parish. For those in the Baton Rouge area, the Lousiana Weekend created a schedule of events. The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission is also putting together several events, including a drive-through trick-or-treating option from 6 to 8 p.m.

Maine – Getting in the spooky spirit, Halloween New England created a list of events in Maine for the holiday. According to News Center Maine, two of the five top Halloween events in the state are the Lighting of the pumpkins and Trick or Treat at the Old York Museum Center on Saturday, October 30, and the Messology Maine’s Halloween Bash at the Messology Maine on Sunday, October 31. If you need additional information, search for your local town.

Maryland – Funtober compiled a list of events from across Maryland for the Halloween weekend. Additional details per town are available on TrickOrTreatTimes.com. Per WUSA9, most trick-or-treating times in Frederick, Greensboro, Hagerstown, Rockville, Bowie and Laurel range from 5 to 9 p.m.

Massachusetts – A list of family-friendly Halloween activities in Massachusetts can be found on Halloween New England. According to Patch, trick-or-treating is from 5 to 8 p.m. in Marblehead and 6 to 8 p.m. in Westford. NBC’s 10 Boston reassured parents that outdoor trick-or-treating is safe for kids if they avoid crowds and indoor parties. For any additional information, check with your town or search your specific locality.

Michigan – Check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com for a breakdown of times in Michigan by town. If there is no current information, scroll down to the archived information. According to Grand Rapids Kids and Up North Live, most areas in Grand Rapids, Western Michigan and Northern Michigan have trick-or-treating times between 5 and 8 p.m. Though, Cadillac starts at 4 p.m.

Minnesota – Google has compiled a list of Halloween events and trick-or-treating, found here. Joining in the holiday spirit, Mall of America hosts its annual Mall-O-Ween taking place on October 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. If you are looking for specific information based on the town, check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com.

Mississippi – In Central Mississippi, most locales are hosting trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30 between 4 and 8 p.m. WJTV reported. According to The Natchez Democrat, the mayor of Vidalia gave residents the option of Saturday or Sunday, but it must take place between 5 and 8 p.m. For additional events, check out this event list from Google.

Missouri – You can check TrickOrTreatTimes.com for information on specific towns, but not all of the information is populated. For a further breakdown of events, check out this list compiled by Google. For any additional information, check with your town or search your specific city. The Springfield News-Leader provided safety tips for Halloween, suggesting trick-or-treaters incorporate masks into their costume, carry hand sanitizer and any parties are hosted outdoors.

Montana – Montana trick-or-treaters can find an event near them in this list compiled by Google. If you need additional information, search your specific town online. According to KRTV, some precautions should be taken on Halloween such as wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing.

Nebraska – Nebraska ready to trick-or-treat can turn to TrickOrTreatTimes.com for a breakdown of dates and times by city.

Nevada – As kids go to knock on doors, they can turn to Google’s compilation of Nevada Halloween events. If you need additional information, search your specific town.

New Hampshire – New Hampshire residents can turn to Halloween New England for a breakdown of events throughout the state. For more information per town, check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com or search your individual city.

New Jersey – New Jersey residents ready to trick-or-treat can turn to TrickOrTreatTimes.com for a breakdown of dates and times by city.

New Mexico – As kids go to knock on doors, they can turn to Google’s compilation of New Mexico Halloween events. If you need additional information, search your specific town.

New York – New Yorkers ready to trick-or-treat can turn to TrickOrTreatTimes.com for a breakdown of dates and times by city. For New York City residents, New York Family has created a guide for the best places to trick or treat in the city.

North Carolina – Turn to TrickOrTreatTimes.com for a list of trick-or-treating times by town. Not all information is populated, so look back to archived times for an idea or search your town. If trick-or-treaters are getting the state’s most popular candy, according to CandyStore.com, is Reese’s Cups, followed by Snickers and M&M’s.

North Dakota – Looking for Halloween events? Google has compiled a list of trick-or-treating events in North Dakota. For additional information, you can check with your town or search your locality.

Ohio – Northeast Ohio residents can turn to the list compiled by Northeast Ohio Family Fun for trick or treat times, most of which range from 5 and 8 p.m. on either Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31. WBNS created a list of dates and times for Central Ohio, with some trick-or-treating starting as early as Thursday, October 28. If you are still in need of information, contact your town or search your locality.

Oklahoma – Ready your costumes! Oklahoma residents heading out to trick or treat should check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com for what is happening in their town. If you need more information, check with your locality.

Oregon – Looking for Halloween events? Google has compiled a list of trick-or-treating events in Oregon. For additional information, you can check with your town or search your locality.

Pennsylvania – Google has compiled a list of Halloween events in Pennsylvania. WGAL put together a breakdown of trick-or-treating times in Central Pennsylvania, with most times between 6 and 8 p.m.

Rhode Island – Halloween New England has a list of Halloween events for Rhode Island residents. For a more location-specific breakdown of times, turn to TrickOrTreatTimes.com or search your specific town.

South Carolina – Trick-or-treating events in South Carolina are happening all weekend long, with details available in this list on Google. For town-specific details, check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com.

South Dakota – South Dakota residents can turn to TrickOrTreatTimes.com, but not all the information is populated. For more information, check out this Google list or search for your specific town.

Tennessee – As kids go to knock on doors, they can turn to Google’s compilation of Tennessee Halloween events. If you need additional information, search your specific town.

Texas – Trick-or-treating events in Texas are happening all weekend long, with details available in this list on Google. For town-specific details, check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com.

Utah – It is time to trick or treat in Utah! Check out your town on TrickOrTreatTimes.com for a breakdown of times by town or search for your specific city. Additional events can be found through this list compiled by Google

Vermont – Trade in the maple syrup for candy, Halloween New England has a list of Halloween activities and events in Vermont. For more information, search for your specific town.

Virginia – Virginia is for trick-or-treaters. If you are looking for a local event, turn to Google’s compilation of Halloween activities. ABC 8 created tips for a safe Halloween, which include checking for cars before you cross the road, entering alleys slowly and trick or treat between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Washington – Trick-or-treating events in Washington are happening all weekend long, with details available in this list on Google. For town-specific details, check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com.

West Virginia – As kids go to knock on doors, they can turn to Google’s compilation of West Virginia Halloween events. If you need additional information, search your specific town.

Wisconsin – Ready your costumes! Wisconsin residents heading out to trick or treat should check out TrickOrTreatTimes.com for what is happening in their town. If you need more information, check with your locality.

Wyoming – It is time to trick or treat in Wyoming! Check out your town on TrickOrTreatTimes.com for a breakdown of times by town or search for your specific city. Additional events can be found through this list compiled by Google.

