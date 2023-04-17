Former Bachelorette Accuses Producers of Selling Her Clothes

A former Bachelorette is accusing producers of selling her clothes.

The comments came from former Bachelorette Trista Sutter in a podcast called “Almost Famous” with Ben Flajnik and Bob Guiney.

The podcast is captioned, “Our Bachelor OGs Bob Guiney and Trista Sutter reconnect with season 7 Bachelor Ben Flajnik! Find out what’s new in the world of the ‘wine guy.’ Ben F. is VERY private about his new relationship, but we get him to spill a few details! Plus, find out why Ben F. does NOT watch The Bachelor anymore!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista Sutter Said the Producers Told Her ‘We’ve Been Selling Them,’ Referring to Her Clothes

In the podcast, Sutter’s comments about the producers selling her clothes came when Flajnik, a former Bachelor, revealed that he was able to keep his suits from the show and still has them.

Sutter revealed that she had a “connection to Saks” Fifth Avenue, so she went shopping there are she “ended up making a deal” with the retailer.

She said that was her “own thing” and “it had nothing to do with producers.”

“I get all this stuff, and I’m all prepared and halfway through, I’m going in my closet, and I’m like, ‘Wait, where are my clothes?'” she said, adding that the producers were “like, ‘We’ve been selling them’… Selling them!”

Trista Sutter Says Producers Sold Her Clothes to ‘These Soap Opera Things Where They Sell Things in L.A.’

According to Sutter’s comments in the podcast, the producers sold her clothes to “these soap opera things where they sell things in L.A.”

She reiterated that she “was the one who organized all this stuff.”

Sutter noted that she kept “a few of the formal dresses” but reiterated that producers “sold my clothes, not their clothes.”

Sutter, of course, ended up married as a result of the show to Ryan Sutter. According to her Instagram page, she is an author, speaker and podcast host.

In December 2022, she wrote that her marriage was still going strong in an anniversary post that featured pictures showing her with Ryan Sutter.

She wrote:

19 years of marriage (today!!!) and it doesn’t matter if we’re at home in the mountains or taking in the Caribbean sunshine @sandalsroyalcuracao …he still makes me happy (I mean…hello hot hubby! 🔥 I’m a lucky girl, but not just because he is a real life Clark Kent. He’s genuine, thoughtful, brave, caring, adventurous, hysterical, kind hearted, clever, and does so much for our family!). 💕

She has also posted frequently about the couple’s daughter, writing, “How it started 14 years ago! 🥹 From fitting on my forearm to surpassing me in height, talent and beauty…I’ve loved her since before I knew her dad and am just so insanely proud to call her my baby girl/sweetpea/chiquita banana/blakes and bestie. 💖”

In September 2022, she wrote a post for Ryan Sutter on his birthday:

For 48 years, this world has been a blessed place because of this man. ❤️Even only knowing him and sharing his world for 20 years, I am blessed. Our children are blessed, the communities he works and plays in are blessed and the people he shares life with are blessed. I hope you know all of these things, babe. Life may not always be easy for you but with you, it is joyous and I am grateful. Happy birthday to my very favorite.

