Trophy Smack on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Matt Walsh and Dax Holt took their company, Trophy Smack, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors.

Trophy Smack is a company that will customize trophies for any occasion, from fantasy football to other competitions. They’re unique for each order, and customers are able to pick out their own trophies.

The two entrepreneurs pitched their company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Trophy Smack on Shark Tank:

1. Holt and Walsh Have Different Backgrounds

Holt and Walsh have different backgrounds, though they founded Trophy Smack together. Walsh works as a Supply Chain Consultant for Echo Global Logistics according to his LinkedIn page.

Walsh is also a member of the board of directors of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals Southern California Roundtable.

Holt, on the other hand, works in the entertainment industry. According to his LinkedIn page, Holt is an Emmy-Nominated Producer, entrepreneur and podcaster.

2. The Company Was Founded in 2018

Trophy Smack was founded in 2018 after Walsh and Holt won the Fantasy Sports Trade Association’s Elevator Pitch Competition.

Soon, the company was partnering with companies like Yahoo and NBC Sports and earned nearly $1 million in sales.

According to the website, the founders decided on the idea for Trophy Smack after asking themselves, “But why do all these boring trophies look the same?”

Both creators are from Orange County, California.

3. They Offer Over 1000 Trophy Options

According to the Trophy Smack website, the company offers over 1000 trophy combinations.

Customers are able to choose between different swap tops, four anodized metal column colors and different size combinations.

“Finally, a unique and customizable fantasy trophy to represent your hard-earned victory,” the site reads. “Each season the winner can keep the custom topper and plaque to remember that feeling of being number one.”

4. There Are Trophies for Losers as Well as Winners

Not only does Trophy Smack offer trophies for the winners of fantasy leagues, but they also offer trophies for the losers.

In a section of the site titled “Loser Trophies,” which are described as “humiliating trophies and gifts for your league’s last-place loser,” customers can choose from a number of ideas for the last-place prize.

Choices include a toilet seat, a mirror, a participation ribbon, air horns, fake “Loser Tattoos” and more.

5. The Trophies Are Available for a Number of Sports

The trophies are not just available for fantasy football leagues. They are also available for baseball, basketball and soccer. There’s also an option to get a different topper or plaque as well as an option to get a different engraving each year.

At the time of writing, the available trophies start at around $160, and the toppers for those trophies are around $50. The engraving are free for up to 19 years, but the future years can be purchased for just $13.

The plates for the engraving start at $13, though the more information is included or the larger the plaque gets, the more expensive the plate will be.

