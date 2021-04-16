Truffle Shuffle on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Jason McKinney and Tyler Vorce took their company, Truffle Shuffle, and its products to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, “two chefs from Oakland, California, had to make a major pivot when the pandemic nearly derailed their business based on a perishable, rare ingredient.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their products to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner.

Here’s what you should know about Truffle Shuffle on Shark Tank:

1. The Company Was Founded by Chefs

According to the Truffle Shuffle website, both Jason McKinney and Tyler Vorce have worked in Michelin Star restaurant kitchens, which was what made them love truffles.

Truffles are a rare form of mushrooms that feature a strong aroma and earthy taste. Truffles, unlike other mushrooms, grow underground, meaning farmers have to use specially trained dogs or pigs in order to sniff them out when it’s time to harvest, according to Man of Many.

Both chefs loved truffles and, according to the website, “were in awe of how one dish, made with fresh truffles and a few simple ingredients, could create special, ever-lasting memories for diners.”

While McKinney is the CEO and Vorce is the COO, they are not the only co-founders of the company. Sarah McKinney is listed as a co-finder as well as the president of communications.

2. Truffle Shuffle Provides Truffle Products & Fresh Truffles

Truffle Shuffle doesn’t just provide fresh truffles; instead, they provide products made with truffles as well.

“It is our mission to personally source the best-in-class truffles and create the finest truffle products in the world,” the company website reads. “We also serve and support our community by volunteering and donating a portion of our profits to 1% For The Planet, with hope of solving the world’s problems, one truffle at a time.”

In order to store the fresh truffles, customers should store them in the fridge in a small cloth bag or jar. To reduce moisture, each truffle should be wrapped in fresh, unbleached paper towels changed daily.

3. Truffle Shuffle Offers a Cook Along Experience

At the time of writing, Truffle Shuffle hosts the “Truffle Shuffle Show,” which promises to help home chefs cook their best meals ever.

“Join our Michelin trained team of chefs and Sommeliers and cook along in one of our Truffle Shuffle experiences,” the website reads. “Learn the coveted craft and skills needed to cook dishes like a true Chef!”

There are multiple different types of classes available; the food classes are listed from around $99 per class, and the cocktail classes start at $65.00. People wanting to cook along can register and pay for classes online.

4. There Are Multiple Products Available For Purchase

There is a huge selection of gifts and products available to purchase online from the company website.

Selections include a jar of black truffle carpaccio, brown butter truffle honey, salty & sweet truffle gift pack, black truffle kettle corn, a truffle shaver and even a mother’s day gift box.

Fresh truffles are not currently available to purchase, though there is a tab on the website dedicated to selling them.

5. The Founders Are Hosting a Drive-In Experience For ‘Shark Tank’ Viewers

According to Independent News, Truffle Shuffle will be hosting the “party of the year” at the Alameda Fairgrounds in order to celebrate their Shark Tank experience.

During the party, there will be a full schedule of cooking experiences as well as pre-show footage and interviews. They will also have wine, beer, frozen margaritas, dueling food trucks and live music.

Proceeds will go to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, and tickets are anywhere between $1 and $100.

