Did Tyler Perry & Longtime Girlfriend Gelila Bekele Break Up?

Producer and director Tyler Perry, who is among Hollywood’s wealthiest celebrities, appears to now be a single man. Perry has been in a relationship with Ethiopian model Gelila Bekele for more than a decade and they have one young son together. But based on Perry’s Instagram account, the romance may have run its course.

Perry and Bekele always kept details of their relationship out of the spotlight and their respective social media accounts are focused on their professional lives. That dedication to privacy means it’s unclear exactly when the couple may have decided to separate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Perry Shared a Photo After a Workout & Declared He Was Single on December 16

Perry has clearly been working out and he posted a selfie following a workout on December 16. Perry was wearing a tight Under Armour shirt that put his buff arms on display. AceShowBiz even referred to the image as Perry’s “subtle thirst trap.”

But it was the message Perry shared along with the photo that set tongues wagging. He told his more than 26 million followers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter:

This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!

The Instagram post has received more than half a million “likes” and the Twitter post was shared thousands of times. The post on Facebook attracted more than 83,000 comments.

It’s worth noting that while improbable, it’s possible Perry could have simply been referring to his marital status. He and Bekele never tied the knot.

Gelila Bekele May Have Been Hinting About a Breakup Back in November

The apparent separation could have happened several weeks ago. Bekele may have been subtly hinting about a breakup in early November. On November 7, she shared a glamour photo of herself to Instagram with the following caption:

New chapter 💚 “…. disappointment and anxiety are messengers telling us that we’re about to go into unknown territory.” Letting there be room for not knowing is the most important thing.

The post inspired a lot of complimentary comments from fans who praised Bekele for her beauty. Many fans left heart emojis in the comments. No one seemed to guess at the time that Bekele could have been talking about her love life.

Perry Is a Self-Made Billionaire & He Previously Said Bekele Would ‘Get Her Share’ of All of It

Perry and Bekele’s relationship appeared to be going strong in early 2020, based on public comments Perry made about his longtime partner. Without identifying Bekele by name, Perry explained to podcast host T.I. Harris in April that although he was not married, he was in a committed relationship. Perry told Harris, “I have someone who’s wonderful and she’s getting her share of all of it.”

As of September 2020, Forbes estimated that Perry’s personal wealth had reached the billions. As the magazine explained, the acclaimed filmmaker built up his media empire in part by maintaining ownership of all of his projects, such as the popular Madea movies. Perry’s real estate holdings are also worth upwards of $40 million, Forbes reported. He also owns a $60 million stake in the BET network and has as much as $300 million in cash reserves and investments.

Business Insider recently reported that there are six celebrity billionaires in Hollywood and that the small group achieved this wealth largely because of sound investment choices: Perry, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Oprah, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

