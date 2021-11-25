Do Uber Eats, DoorDash & Grubhub Deliver on Thanksgiving 2021?

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re not cooking up a holiday feast in 2021, you might be wondering if you can order delivery from Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Thanksgiving is the holiday that’s all about gratitude, and this year, delivery might be a great place to start. All three services will be operating and delivering today, Thursday, November 24, 2021, although there are some details to keep in mind.

Here’s what you need to know:

Uber Eats, Grubhub & DoorDash Will Be Open for Delivery on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Such a feel good story ❤️ amazing customer service by Lisa @Starbucks https://t.co/YMtfNQwsF6 — Uber Eats (@UberEats) November 19, 2021

Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash will be open Thanksgiving Day, but the holiday may still effect the services in your area in 2021. A fewer number of drivers may be on the road, many restaurants working with the food delivery services will be closed and there may be a higher demand for the limited drivers, according to Fansided.

“Here’s the catch though. You may be paying a higher fee on some platforms since it will be a peak delivery time,” Fansided reported. “You’ll also have less options as the drivers will only be able to deliver to the places that are open for business (duh!) and because of the holiday there will probably be less drivers available, thus the delivery time could be longer than normal. Depending on where you live though, you may not even notice a difference.”

Open restaurants and fast food chains that are likely open for delivery include McDonald’s, and Chipotle and Chick-fil-A will be closed, the outlet reported.

“And remember, your drivers are working on a holiday so tip them well and be patient if your orders take longer than normal,” Fansided reported. “They are independent contractors so they don’t get holiday pay or perks, keep that in mind as well.”

More People Ordered DoorDash in 2020 for Holidays, Including Thanksgiving Day

Project DASH powers deliveries for social impact organizations, helping hundreds of food banks and food pantries reach their clients. We’re excited to share this @AP story about how @ILfoodbank @FoodBankofDE @EP_FightHunger leverage DoorDash logistics: https://t.co/N6leCM309h — DoorDash Impact (@DoorDashImpact) November 19, 2021

DoorDash reported that the pandemic caused a rise in delivery, and that trend continued for holidays including Thanksgiving.

“Ever resilient, people found new ways to celebrate the holidays during the pandemic — from intimate family dinners to virtual parties to online mixology classes. These celebrations often included food delivery as a convenient, stress-free alternative to cooking,” DoorDash reported.

Here were the top 10 busiest holidays for DoorDash delivery in 2020, according to the article:

– Mother’s Day

– New Year’s Eve

– Halloween

– Thanksgiving Eve

– Veteran’s Day

– Labor Day

– Father’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Indigenous Peoples’ Day

– Day after Thanksgiving (Black Friday)

DoorDash reported that “party holidays” including Thanksgiving Eve saw the biggest spike in sales.

“The big party holidays like New Year’s Eve, the day before Thanksgiving, and Halloween saw the biggest year-over-year ranking increases as revelers ordered delivery in 2020 instead of going out,” DoorDash reported.

Lower numbers of travelers also reflected on major holidays, leading to an increase in DoorDash delivery requests, the article said.

“Federal holidays like Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, and Indigenous Peoples’ Day saw increased rankings as people opted out of traveling for long weekend getaways and instead relaxed at home with food delivery,” DoorDash reported.

Black Friday online sales in 2020 also increased, with $9 billion in sales, the article said.

READ NEXT: Kevin Gough, Defense Attorney in Ahmaud Arbery Murder: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

