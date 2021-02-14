Valentine’s Day Quotes for Singles & Best Friends 2021

Even if you don’t have a significant other, there are still many wonderful reasons to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021. And if you do have a special someone in your life, you still won’t want to forget all your friends who make life so wonderful. Here are quotes for singles and best friends that you might want to share for Valentine’s Day today.

Quotes for Singles on Valentine’s Day

Here are some great quotes for singles on Valentine’s Day.

“Single is not a status. It is a word that best describes a person who is strong enough to live and enjoy life without depending on others.” – Unknown

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” – Oscar Wilde “I love Mickey Mouse more than any woman I have ever known.” – Walt Disney “Love is a grave mental disease.” – Plato “I’ve been single for a while and I have to say, it’s going very well. Like… It’s working out. I think I’m the one.” – Emily Heller “It’s better to have loved and lost than to have to do 40 pounds of laundry a week.” – Laurence J. Peter “You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody.” – Maya Angelou “Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available. Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, Do Not Disturb on your heart.” – Wiz Khalifa

Quotes for Best Friends

These next quotes are perfect for best friends.

“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” – Elie Wiesel

As the quote above shows, even if love fades, a real friendship will always persist.

“Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer.” – Jean de La Fontaine

Sure, love can be a lot of fun, but as this quote above shows, nothing really compares to a true friend who is always there for you.

“In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips.” – Salman Rushdie

“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” – Wiliam Shakespeare

Friends grow and change over time, and the friendship can evolve along with it. If you have misunderstood your friend recently, this quote above can be a great way of letting them know that you’ve reflected over everything and are sorry.

“Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.” – Helen Keller

“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.” – Jim Morrison

As you celebrate your friendships today, remember that being truly yourself around your friends is part of what makes friendships so very valuable.

“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” – Arnold H. Glasgow

You don’t have to be in a relationship to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Close friends and all your single friends are great reasons to celebrate. If your friends have pets, don’t forget to acknowledge their pets in your cards and messages too!

