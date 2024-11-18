Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up, Posting ‘Scary’ Video After Split News

Valerie Bertinelli shared a “vulnerable” post on social media after she suffered an anxiety attack. The former “Kids Baking Championship” judge showed her hand visibly shaking, and sweat dripping off her palm.

“I’ve sat on this post for a day because it’s incredibly vulnerable and that’s always scary to share. But I’m posting because we’re all out here doing our best having a human experience and none of us want to feel like we’re alone in that,” Bertinelli captioned the video posted to Instagram on November 17.

“I had a really bad anxiety attack today. I haven’t had one like this in a very, very long time. A few hours ago, I was weeping uncontrollably, and my heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest. I couldn’t stop shaking,” she added.

Fans Reacted to Valerie Bertinelli’s Post & Many Could Empathize

After Bertinelli shared details of her anxiety attack, many of her fans reacted in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Maybe take a long hiatus from working, go to a secluded , warm, destination and just relax, don’t read news, etc. Or go on a retreat somewhere far away from the stressors of daily life,” one person suggested.

“You aren’t the only one. I’m a Gen X woman, so I think we are close in age – and something very similar happened to me yesterday. I feel like on top of everything else, our hormonal horseshit is following us around. You made it through. I made it through. We aren’t the only ones, and we can always support each other. Sending love,” someone else added.

“I call these after shocks . Been an anxiety sufferer for 30 years. It is literally horrible. So no you’re not alone,” a third comment read.

“You are not alone, Val. I have the same thing and def can say I know how it feels. Sometimes it takes me quite awhile to get over one. I am a retired massage therapist, and I agree, the human body and mind and brain are quite remarkable as a whole. I’m sorry you had to experience this today. Just please know you definitely are not alone. It is unnerving as hell when they happen. I’m hoping your kitty crew is loving on you right now. They know,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Valerie Bertinelli’s Anxiety Attack Comes Week After She Split From Mike Goodnough

Though Bertinelli’s anxiety attack could have been caused by a number of different things, the timing comes just weeks after her split from Mike Goodnough.

People magazine confirmed the news on November 5, reporting that Bertinelli and Goodnough ended their relationship after 10 months together.

“They are no longer in a relationship,” a source told the outlet. The report came just a few months after Bertinelli told the magazine that things with Goodnough were “challenging” because they lived on opposite coasts. Nevertheless, they tried to make things work.

“It’s going to be challenging because it’s long distance but why not? You only live once,” she said.

Bertinelli was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 through 2007, and to Tom Vitale from 2011 until 2022.

