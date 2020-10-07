Valerie Bertinelli Posts Tribute to Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen died on October 6, 2020 after a two-decade battle with throat cancer. The rock star and guitarist died at the St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California at 65-years-old, TMZ reported. His ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, shared a tribute to Van Halen on social media after his death.

40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.

Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin.

I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments.

I will see you in our next life my love.

The two have a son, 29-year-old Wolfgang Van Halen.

Van Halen was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and revealed the news in 2001, Billboard reported.

Van Halen & Bertinelli Were Married For Over 20 Years

Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981. During a visit to the TODAY show in 2008, Bertinelli said that infidelity and substance abuse caused the demise of their marriage.

“Yes, I did, four years into our marriage, cheat,” she said. “And it was a shame and it was a guilt that I carried with me for a very long time. And I don’t like that, so I really wanted to get that out of me.”

In her book, Losing It, she admitted that she and Van Halen married when they both were addicted to cocaine. Bertinelli was 20-years-old when they married. They tied the knot eight months after meeting.

“The priest we tapped to perform the ceremony gave us questionnaires so he could get to know us better and offer more personal words. As we filled out the forms at home, we each held a little vial of coke. It doesn’t really bode well for the marriage, I don’t think.”

They separated in 2001, TODAY noted, and their divorce was finalized in December 2007. They remained friends and Van Halen even attended Bertinelli’s wedding to her husband Tom Vitale, The Hollywood Reporter said. Van Halen also remarried to Janie Liszewski in 2009 and Bertinelli attended the ceremony as well, People reported.

Van Halen’s Wife Also Shared a Touching Tribute

Van Halen’s wife, Janie, shared her heartbreak regarding her husband’s death on Instagram. Under a photo of them at the beach she captioned:

My husband, my love, my Peep,

My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be. Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.

Before they became romantically involved, Liszewski worked as Van Halen’s publicist AVN reported.

READ NEXT: Eddie Van Halen’s Death: How Long He Battled Cancer