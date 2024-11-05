Valerie Bertinelli & Mike Goodnough Split Following ‘Challenging’ Comment

Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnough have split after 10 months of dating. A source confirmed the news with People magazine on November 5.

“They are no longer in a relationship,” the source said.

“Valerie and I are the only two people with insight into our relationship. Neither of us pays much attention to chatter among people outside of it,” Goodnough told the outlet.

The news comes just four months after Bertinelli told People magazine that her relationship was “challenging” due to her and Goodnough living on opposite coasts.

“It’s going to be challenging because it’s long distance but why not? You only live once,” she told the outlet. She explained that they had a “three-week rule,” where they made sure not to be apart for any longer than that.

Bertinelli was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 through 2007, and to Tom Vitale from 2011 through 2022.

Valerie Bertinelli Said She Was ‘in Love’ With Mike Goodnough

Back in March 2024, Bertinelli told USA Today that she was “in love” with her new boyfriend.

“I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him. It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it,” she told the outlet.

“He was not on my radar. I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special,” she added.

In an interview with People magazine about a month later, she opened up about the early days of her romance.

“I thought he was interesting. It was strictly platonic, but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar. A comfort level. He felt like a kindred spirit,” she said. The two chatted through DMs before talking on the phone — and eventually meeting.

“I was very guarded, as was he. His voice had the most beautiful timbre. I was like ‘Oh, I can’t talk to this man right now because that’s really sexy.’ We both had strong feelings, trying not to admit them,” she added, clearly smitten.

At the time of this writing, Bertinelli hadn’t spoken out about the split.

Valerie Bertinelli Posted Mike Goodnough on Social Media Quite a Bit

After Bertinelli went public with her relationship, she really seemed to want to share it with the world. She often shared photos of her and her guy on social media. In fact, she made a long tribute post to him in June 2024.

“This guy…. So I pretty much started my healing journey in earnest at the end of 2022.

I wanted my life to be different than it was and I wanted to be a whole and emotionally healthy human being. Being vulnerable and authentic are two things I thought I had really worked on and accomplished and I really thought I had conquered most of my demons,” she wrote.

“I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn’t know were still buried. And ain’t that the truth. Learning to trust again after having that trust destroyed is not an easy thing. Those demons want to protect you from being vulnerable and emotionally exposed ever again,” she continued.

“This man is worth fighting the rest of my demons for. He is the most thoughtful, kind, gentle, intelligent, funny, and grateful man I’ve ever met. And look at him. I mean,” she added.

