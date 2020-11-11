Veterans Day 2020 Quotes and Sayings to Say Thank You

Veterans Day falls on November 11th every year, and while it’s a federal holiday, it’s also a great opportunity to tell the active-duty and military veterans in your life just how much you appreciate them. Banks and federal offices will be closed today. A number of restaurants will also be offering specials today for veterans. If you want to honor your loved ones or say thank you to a veteran in your life, then you may be looking for the best quotes or saying to share your feelings. Read on for examples of sayings and quotes that you can share in a card or a message today to let a veteran know just how grateful you are for their service and how much they mean to you.

Sayings To Show You Care

Here are some sayings that will show how much you care.

You taught us the meaning of true patriotism. You will always be in our hearts, guiding us to make our country great again. Happy Veterans Day. – WishesMSG

Honoring the sacrifices many have made for our country in the name of freedom and democracy is the very foundation of Veterans Day. – Veterans Day 2019

It’s only when we matured, we realized that you are the true heroes & legends behind all those stories we grew up listening to. You are and always will be our greatest inspirations. – WishesMSG

We are not only thankful to you but also motivated by you. You have shown us how to be brave & honest. You will always be in our hearts. – WishesMSG

Liberty comes at a price and the men and women who serve our country are willing to pay that price for our freedom and for peace. Today, we thank you, we salute you, we honor you, Veterans! – WishesMSG

Quotes About Veterans Day

Here are some famous quotes about veterans and Veterans Day.

“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!” – Maya Angelou

“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” – Jeff Miller

“America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” – Claudia Pemberton

“The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.” – Abraham Lincoln

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.” – Joseph Campbell

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” – John Fitzgerald Kennedy

“Because all of us believe and understand in the fabric of the common bond of why we call ourselves American is to care for the men and women who wear the uniform; and when they take off the uniform, we care for them when they are veterans.” – Steve Buyer

“Our love, our gratitude, our admiration for our men and women in uniform, our veterans and their families – all of that is bigger than any one party or any one election.” – Michelle Obama

“Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world, but the Marines don’t have that problem.” – Ronald Reagan

“On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.” – Dan Lipinski

“I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.” – Bob Riley

“The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men.” – Minot J. Savage

Remember: if there’s a veteran in your life, take time to tell them thank you today. Share your thank you through a phone call, a note written in a card, an email, or in a message on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook messenger, or text.

