Veterans Day Free Meals 2020: Restaurant Discounts & Freebies

Veterans Day 2020 is here, which means many restaurants, diners and fast food chains are offering special deals and discounted meals to veterans and active military today. If you’re looking for restaurant specials and freebies, we’ve rounded up several offers available for retired veterans and active-duty military personnel on Wednesday, November 11.

Keep in mind that most businesses require proof of military service, so Heavy would like remind readers to bring a military ID, discharge papers, a VA card, or any other proof of military status (active or retired) to ensure you’re able to take advantage of the deals on Veterans Day. Read on for a rundown of popular restaurants offering specials, free meals or discounts below:

2020 Veterans Day Restaurant Discounts & Deals:

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the 7Rewards loyalty program to unlock special offers (including a free cup of coffee), according to USA Today.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu (offers may vary – contact your local restaurant).

Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread of your choice (dine-in only).

Biggby Coffee: Free hot brewed coffee (up to 24 ounces – offers may vary).

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage (use promo code VETERAN for take-out).

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites to choose from.

Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill offers a 10% “Heroes Discount” daily, all year long for veterans, active military and first responders.

To our veterans, we thank you! On #VeteransDay tomorrow, November 11th, enjoy 20%* off your meal. 📷: dianeeeeats

*One per check, up to 4 people with valid ID. Not valid with any other offer. Not valid on alcohol. pic.twitter.com/Fe2SFRdwOn — BubbaGumpCo (@BubbaGumpCo) November 10, 2020

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Veterans, active military and their families receive 20% off on November 11 (10% for the rest of the year).

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and a basket of fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu (check out the menu here).

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu (check out the menu here).

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet (get the coupon here – COUPON REQUIRED).

Country Kitchen — Free Country Scramble at participating locations (dine-in only).

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake (dine-in only).

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” (5 a.m. to noon, Wednesday only).

Another inspiring way to say thank you! We love how our Chicagoland Franchisees honored their veterans group with gatherings (pre-pandemic), because community keeps us running. ☕️ Go to https://t.co/JVIKFwoYKw to send an e-gift card to a veteran on 11/11. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/frEacpUNgE — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 10, 2020

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut of your choice (no purchase necessary).

Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is giving out free “Thank You” meal and beverage cards to all active-duty military and veterans. (redeemable from November 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 for DINE-IN ONLY, Monday-Thursday. Limit one free meal per person).

Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans receive 20% off at participating locations (dine-in only).