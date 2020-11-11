Veterans Day Lunch at Texas Roadhouse 2020: Free Menu Items

Happy Veterans Day to all veterans and their families! There are a ton of offers for free meals and other deals for veterans today, and Texas Roadhouse is among them.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday to celebrate active duty and former U.S. military members. It is always celebrated on November 11. In 2020, Veterans Day falls on a Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Texas Roadhouse Is Handing Out Free Meal Vouchers to Veterans Today

how it started vs. how it ended pic.twitter.com/rCVZ2z79t9 — Texas Roadhouse (@texasroadhouse) October 7, 2020

Veterans are able to pick up vouchers for a free meal today at Texas Roadhouse, according to Military.com. Retirees, active duty service members and military veterans are all eligible for the deal. Veterans can use the voucher to receive a free meal up until June 2021. The vouchers will be handed out in parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“To celebrate Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on Wednesday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm,” Military.com reported. “Active, former, or retired military members must have their military ID or proof of service when driving through to pick up their dinner voucher. Veterans and active military can redeem their dinner vouchers when they choose in-store until June of next year. Be sure to call your local Texas Roadhouse for details.”

The forms of identification typically accepted including a U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Service Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), Veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, DD214, citation or commendation.

Nearly 70,000 Veterans Were Diagnosed With COVID-19 Since the Pandemic Began

Just finished our first week, and we have already made some ground-breaking progress within the Department of Veteran Affairs. –@_SECDEF @BKydoimos @LacrymaNUSA pic.twitter.com/lWZMQ69uI7 — Department of Veteran Affairs (@NUSA__DEPVA) September 30, 2020

The coronavirus hit the veteran community hard. As of November 6, 67,905 veterans who were tested at the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities tested positive for COVID-19, and 14,168 of those were admitted to VA facilities for care. The VA conducted tests of 879,457 veterans and employees in the same time frame, according to a press release from the VA.

“As the nation’s largest integrated health care system, VA’s COVID-19 response has been robust and far-reaching. This includes 24 current and 75 completed Fourth Mission assignments involving more than 2,000 VA employees helping to support non-Veteran patients and non-VA health care systems,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “This report reflects VA’s agility throughout the pandemic to adapt based on lessons learned in order to continue providing safe, quality health care to Veterans as we continue to battle the pandemic.”

The VA released its COVID-19 Response report November 9, 2020, which detailed the department’s response to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 Response Report provides an extensive look at VA’s complex COVID-19 response, including the department’s planning and preparation ahead of the pandemic; the initial crisis response; key COVID-19 policies and directives; interactions and interdependencies with federal and state agencies; and adaptations to health care operations,” the press release said. “It provides a forthright view of challenges and issues that VA needed to address in order to effectively respond to the pandemic, such as exchanging supplies, Personal Protective Equipment and deploying health care personnel across the enterprise to meet critical needs in certain areas.”

