Famous Singer Shocks Fans With Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram

Singer Victoria Monet, a singer-songwriter who penned Ariana Grande‘s hit tracks, “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant. The 27-year-old performer shared the news by posting Goddess-like photos with her 913,000 followers.

Monet, who’s openly bisexual, captioned the pregnancy photos, “I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom. Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power.”

“Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”

Monet finished her announcement with a letter to her future child. She wrote:

To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you.

Monet, who’s also written songs for Fifth Harmoney and T.I., did not reveal how she got pregnant or if she will be co-parenting with a partner. Here’s what you need to know about Victoria Monet:

Monet Is Rumored to Be Dating Kehlani

Monet, who told U.K.’s Gay Times that she decided to come as bisexual in 2018, is rumored to be dating fellow singer and collaborator Kehlani. On October 8, Monet and Kehlani released a remix of the song, “Touch Me,” which is on Monet’s debut solo album, Jaguar.

The newly released track only added fire to the dating rumors, as the song’s lyrics reminisce about a romantic encounter in the back of a car and paint a picture of how two lovers reunite.

😍😭✨ @Kehlani it feels so nice to finally have music WITH you and not just about you lmao thank you for being all that you are 🤎 Touch Me Remix by us OUT NOW 😌 https://t.co/9hB5mtjsAR pic.twitter.com/8mibUSwlHB — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) October 8, 2020

The final lyrics of the song are sung by both women: “If you love me, show me.” Even more telling, when Monet posted about the song on Twitter she wrote, “It feels so nice to finally have music WITH you and not just about you lmao.”

It was the driver for me 🏆 https://t.co/vLJUpwscX9 — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) August 7, 2020

Monet previously the song “Touch Me,” was exclusively about a woman when the track first dropped over the summer. She told Apple Music in an interview, “’Touch Me’ is one of the only songs where you can hear me sing a different pronoun. I say ‘girl,’ I say ‘her.’ It was really important for me to share that and make that statement… I don’t think that we get a lot of songs that are directly saying that, especially in a sexual way.”

Monet Sings About Her Sexuality In Her Song With Grande, ‘Monopoly’

Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét – MONOPOLYa thank u to them fans https://arianagrande.lnk.to/monopoly Directed by: Alfredo Flores & Ricky Alvarez Special thanks: Donté Colley 2019-04-01T20:58:47Z

In the song, “Monopoly,” a duet with Grande, Monet sings in the chorus, “I like women and I like men, Work so f***** much, need a twinny, twin twin.” This was a big moment for the singer as it was the first time she put her true feelings of her sexuality into her work.

“Because I’m really feminine, a lot of people would assume that either I like women for some weird fantasy, or that I’m just straight and if I get drunk enough I’d kiss a girl, and all these little stereotypes that people portray and project onto you,” she told U.K.’s Gay Times. “But I’m just glad that now there’s this song where there’s no confusion because I said it clearly, I’m not trying to hide it all. I think it was a really good thing for me to be able to release and get past and let people know.”

Monet’s Fans Were Thrilled to Discover the Singer was Pregnant & Fellow Celebrities Posted Congratulatory Messages

OMG VICTORIA MONET IS PREGNANT IM GONNA CRY 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zsGGBj3eRj — lexi 🎄 (@howsmybowtie) December 5, 2020



After Monet shared photos revealing her baby bump, fans filled her comments section on Instagram and Twitter with feelings of joy. Fellow celebrities, such as Khalid, Wes Armstrong, and Jude Demorest commented with messages of congratulations and noted how beautiful her pregnancy pictures turned out.

Victoria Monét being pregnant makes me so happy pic.twitter.com/en2a8rJXpP — Lady J 🪐 (@wiseladyjs) December 5, 2020

victoria monét and nicki minaj had the most shocking pregnancy reveals this year pic.twitter.com/5tTsS9MTXc — ً (@TYRISPRINT) December 5, 2020

Knowing the Monet is best friends with Grande, one user wondered if the “Positions” singer would be in the delivery room.

ariana grande in the delivery room when victoria monet gives birth pic.twitter.com/QH192nRCze — agapé ⁷ 🇷🇼 (@agapethamar) December 5, 2020

