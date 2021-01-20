Vincent & Briana, MAFS Season 12: 5 Fast Facts

Married at First Sight viewers are just getting acquainted with the new couples of Season 12, which includes Vincent and Briana. Both individuals are looking for their soulmate and hoping the experts matched them with the perfect person.

In his bio on Lifetime’s website, Vincent revealed that he was previously ready to get married to an ex and was heartbroken when she didn’t feel the same way. But that didn’t stop the 27-year-old from being able to love. He told Heavy he still considers himself to be a romantic person. “I love a nice romantic dinner with great conversation,” he said. “I like to set the mood by diving deep into conversation.”

Briana, 28, also talked about love in her interview. When Heavy asked her to describe it in 140 characters or less, she said: “Love is learning to fully accept someone, through the highs and lows, by exemplifying patience, kindness, and selflessness”

To find out more about Vincent & Briana, continue reading for five fast facts:

1. Briana & Vincent Love to Travel

Briana shared a childhood memory, there were two that stood out for her. One was a two-month European trip and the other was a road trip that included visited some family in Michigan and camping in Canda.

“I traveled to the U.K., Italy, and France for two months during the summer,” she said. “The scenery was amazing and the experience was unforgettable!”

Briana also got to see Niagra Falls when she camped in Canada. “The views were amazing, and the Niagara Falls Maid of the Mist boat tour was pretty awesome,” she said.

Before the pandemic hit, Vincent said he enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and would go to the Dominican Republic, where he calls home, every few years. Once it’s safe to travel again, he would like to explore Africa and Europe post-pandemic.

2. Briana & Vincent Aren’t Native to Atlanta

Neither Briana nor Vincent were born or raised in Atlanta. Vincent is originally from the Dominican Republic and Briana moved to the ATL in December 2019 just before the pandemic hit.

Heavy had asked what Briana’s favorite thing in Atlanta to do was, and she said she hasn’t had enough opportunity to become familiar with her city because of quarantine. “I look forward to exploring the city in due time, but for now I’ll enjoy my cozy home and an abundance of wine and dog petting,” she said. (If dog lovers were wondering, Briana is a dog mom to a pet Yorkie).

Despite not having too much time to dabble in the restaurant scene, Briana said her favorite places to eat so far are C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar.

Even though Briana hasn’t had much time to get to learn about Atlanta, during quarantine she was able to work on drawing and designing structures, as well as go for long walks on nature trails.

3. Briana Has a Degree in Science in Civil Engineering

When Briana first tried her hand at college, she attended Alabama A&M University, but it wasn’t the right place for her.

“Life hit, my grandad got ill, and honestly I was homesick!” she told Heavy. “I decided to move closer to home to attend the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) where I received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.”

Now, she works on construction sites as an engineer.

4. Vincent Doesn’t Like To Stay Friends With His Exes

While the new couples have plenty of things to get to know about each other, one thing Briana doesn’t have to worry about it Vincent getting in contact with an ex. When he was asked if he stays in contact with any of the women from his past, Vincent revealed it wasn’t “his thing.”

“I feel that it all depends on how the relationship ended,” he said. “Me personally, I have not kept in touch with exes. Not saying that I won’t speak to any of them. I usually end on good terms, but I am not one to stay friends with people from previous relationships. It’s just not my thing.”

For the people who are still present in Vincent’s life, he loves to make them laugh and smile. “I can come up with jokes on the spot, and make everyone laugh, without offending someone of course,” he said. “[But] I wouldn’t consider my self a ‘comedian.’”

5. Briana Hopes She Becomes a Mother in the Future

Briana has a successful career as an engineer, but in the near future, she would like to become a mother and mentor. Of course, she also sees herself as married.

“In five years I see myself happily married with maybe one little Bri crawling around, being a girl boss,” she said. “I also hope to be a mentor to those interested in STEM, and surrounded by supportive friends and family!”

Briana added that she’s not a huge reader, but she did enjoy Becoming by Michelle Obama. When it comes to podcasts, her all-time favorite listen is “How I Built This” with Guy Raz.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 12 of Married at First Sight when it airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Lifetime.

