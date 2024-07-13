Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Causes Controversy With Viral Mask Ban Video

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck revealed that she had a viral illness in a controversial public appearance in which she spoke out about mask bans to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, a video posted to X shows.

The video was shared on X by a user named Dr. Lucky Tran.

Violet Affleck described herself in the appearance as a “Los Angeles resident, first-time voter and 18.” Her appearance earned her both praise and condemnation on X, where it quickly went viral.

Violet Affleck is one of the three kids shared by Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. After her public speech, Violet was seen shopping in the Hamptons with her stepmother, Jennifer Lopez, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Violet Affleck Told the Board That She ‘Contracted a Post-Viral Condition,’ the Video Shows

Violet Affleck said she contracted an illness in 2019, although she didn’t reveal what it was.

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” she told the board on the video. “I’m OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses.” Violet added, “The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

“One in 10 infections leads to long Covid, which is a devastating neurological and cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, see, move and even think,” Affleck said to the board. “To confront the long Covid crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC lights in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities.”

She asked the board to reject masking bans, saying they don’t keep people safe and adding, “Most importantly the county must oppose mask bans for any reason.”

Violet said long COVID “stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city. It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women, and anyone in a public-facing essential job the hardest.”

She said that mask bans “make the vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.”

Response to Violet Affleck’s Public Proclamations Was Mixed on Social Media

On social media, the response to Violet’s public speech was mixed, with some people praising her and others criticizing her in the comment thread under the video.

“I hope she goes into medicine. As someone who has researched Long Covid for 4 years, Violet is incredibly well informed for anyone of any age,” one X user wrote. “We need more like her.”

But another person wrote, “The media hype and scare tactics have resulted in a mental health crisis among our misinformed youth. This is sad.”

According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, “In 2022, 6.9% of adults ever had Long COVID and 3.4% of adults currently had Long COVID.” Women, people with lower incomes, Hispanics, and whites were most likely to have had Long COVID, the statistics say.

“People who have had COVID-19 may continue to have symptoms or develop new symptoms months after being infected with SARS-CoV-2,” the page says. “This can lead to long-term health and economic impacts on those affected and on society.”