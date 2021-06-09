‘MAFS’ Star Reacts to Cheating & Breakup Rumors

Is it true? “Married at First Sight” star Virginia Coombs broke her silence when rumors swirled about her cheating on husband Erik Lake. The couple decided to stay together on Decision Day, and they remain a couple — despite what some internet rumors might claim.

Coombs was spotted out enjoying a night at the club, but some eagle-eyed fans claimed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. Others alleged she was dancing closely with a guy.

“Either she is no longer with Erik, or she’s cheating,” an anonymous person wrote on Reddit, per Reality TV World. “She was ALL over a guy at The Ivy in Buckhead Atlanta last night. And the way he was holding her while dancing, and while at the bar… they certainly were not ‘just friends.'”

Coombs indirectly dismantled the cheating rumors on a May 16 Instagram post. The reality TV star showed off her new black hair. One fan noticed her jewelry and said, “You can clearly see her ring.” Coombs responded by posting two ring emojis.

Lake also got in on the post, saying he approved of his wife’s new look. “Yeah I have a thing for dark-haired women. 🔥” he wrote.

The Atlanta resident also shared a statement on her Instagram story, where Coombs confirmed that she always wears her wedding ring. “My wedding ring never comes off,” she said last month. “…Not trying to rush into picking out a ‘real’ one and I still use my silicone ones from Decision Day to work out and whatnot.”

Coombs & Lake Are Trying to Make Their Marriage Work

While they’re still together, it doesn’t mean things are easy. Coombs and Lake agreed to allow Lifetime cameras to follow them on “Couples Cam” after season 12 of “Married at First Sight” wrapped and they’ve had to work at compromising, per Distractify.

One of the things they had to work through was their living situation. At first, Coombs didn’t want to move into Lake’s condo because she wanted to have her own space. But she acquiesced after Lake agreed she could bring her cats. Lake previously claimed he was allergic to the felines, though Coombs seemed skeptical of the allergy.

“I’d definitely say we’d had some disagreements over whether Virginia was gonna move into my condo or not,” Lake said on “Couples Cam.” “I think we made a good compromise.”

Coombs Hasn’t Commented on Lake’s Recent Instagram Posts

While Lake has dipped into Coombs’ comment section, his wife didn’t return the favor. Coombs was silent when Lake posted about turning 35 on June 1.

“The big 35,” he wrote. “I’m getting up there!😬😂 Hitting leadoff for all the June birthdays.”

Coombs exercised the same type of restraint when Lake, a Military Pilot, penned a lengthy post for Memorial Day.

“Today we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect the United States of America and the great people who reside in it,” Lake said. “I’m very proud and honored to put on the same uniform as these fallen heroes, who gave their lives for something greater than themselves.”

