Virginia Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

This weekend is Virginia’s tax-free weekend. Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 6 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. Here are all the details about items that qualify and don’t qualify for tax-exempt status this weekend.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Virginia
This year, Virginia’s rules for tax-free items are the same as previous years. Tax-exempt items include clothing and footwear of $100 or less per item, along with school supplies of $20 or less. per item.
Virginia is also unique in that it is offering emergency items and energy-saving items for tax-free status this weekend too, unlike most other states. Since 2015, Virginia’s hurricane preparedness, back-to-school, and Energy Star/WaterSense tax-free holidays have been combined into one weekend.
For a complete list of all the tax-exempt items, see Virginia’s website here or here.
A summary of some of the tax-exempt items is below.
Tax-free clothing examples:
- Aprons
- Athletic supporters
- Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, baby receiving blankets, but NOT diaper bags
- Bandanas
- Bathing suits, coverups, swim trunks
- Belts
- Boots, shoes, shoelaces, flip-flops, steel-toed shoes
- Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.
- Coats, jackets, windbreakers, shawls, wraps, scarves
- Corsets and corset laces
- Costumes (but not rented costumes)
- Formal wear for men or women (but not if rented)
- Girdles
- Gloves (general use, not sports gloves), earmuffs
- Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats, caps
- Hosiery
- Insoles and shoe insets
- Lab coats
- Legwarmers, leotards, tights
- Lingerie and underwear items
- Neckwear: ties, bow ties, scarves
- Pajamas and other sleepwear, robes
- Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.
- Raincoats, rain hats, ponchos, rubber pants
- Socks (including athletic socks)
- Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
- Wedding apparel that’s purchased not rented
The following are examples of tax-free school supplies (as long as they are $20 or less per item.)
- Binder pockets and binders, dividers, folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila), and notebooks
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags, messenger bags, and totes
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Clay and glazes
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Computer storage media, diskettes, recordable CDs, flash
drives
- Crayons
- Dictionaries and thesauruses
- Disinfectant wipes
- Erasers (including dry erase marker erasers and dry erase marker
cleaning solution)
- Glue, paste, and paste sticks
- Hand sanitizer soap
- Highlighters
- Index card boxes and index cards
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes and lunch bags (including disposable lunch bags)
- Markers (including dry erase markers and dry erase marker kits)
- Musical instruments and accessories, sheet music
- Paintbrushes for artwork
- Paints (acrylic, tempera, and oil)
- Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy and printer paper, graph
paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and
construction paper)
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners, pencils, pens
- Protractors
- Reference books
- Reference maps and globes
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Sketch and drawing pads
- Textbooks
- Tissues
- Watercolors
- Workbooks
- Writing tablets
Tax-free emergency preparedness and environmental products:
Virginia’s website lists the following as tax-free this weekend. Below are direct quotes from the site:
- Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item
- Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Virginia
In Virginia, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax-free status.
A full list of ineligible items can be found in the PDF here. Below are just examples.
- Briefcases
- Cosmetics
- Fabric, thread, buttons, yarn for clothing
- Hair accessories (barrettes, bobby pins, ponytail holders, bows, hair nets, wigs, hairpieces, etc.)
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Jewelry
- Protective equipment (like breathing masks, ear protectors, face shields, hard hats, helmets, paint respirators, safety glasses, tool belts, welders gloves, masks, etc.)
- Sports and recreational equipment (like ballet and tap shoes, bowling shoes, cleated shoes, gloves for sports, goggles, hand and elbow guards, life preservers and vests, mouth guards, roller and ice skates, shoulder pads, shin guards, ski boots, waders, wetsuits, and fins)
- Sunglasses
- Umbrellas
- Wallets
- Watches
The above rules are subject to change, so double-check on the details here for the latest updates.
