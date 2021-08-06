Virginia Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

This weekend is Virginia’s tax-free weekend. Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 6 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. Here are all the details about items that qualify and don’t qualify for tax-exempt status this weekend.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Virginia

This year, Virginia’s rules for tax-free items are the same as previous years. Tax-exempt items include clothing and footwear of $100 or less per item, along with school supplies of $20 or less. per item.

Virginia is also unique in that it is offering emergency items and energy-saving items for tax-free status this weekend too, unlike most other states. Since 2015, Virginia’s hurricane preparedness, back-to-school, and Energy Star/WaterSense tax-free holidays have been combined into one weekend.

For a complete list of all the tax-exempt items, see Virginia’s website here or here.

A summary of some of the tax-exempt items is below.

Tax-free clothing examples:

Aprons

Athletic supporters

Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, baby receiving blankets, but NOT diaper bags

Bandanas

Bathing suits, coverups, swim trunks

Belts

Boots, shoes, shoelaces, flip-flops, steel-toed shoes

Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.

Coats, jackets, windbreakers, shawls, wraps, scarves

Corsets and corset laces

Costumes (but not rented costumes)

Formal wear for men or women (but not if rented)

Girdles

Gloves (general use, not sports gloves), earmuffs

Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats, caps

Hosiery

Insoles and shoe insets

Lab coats

Legwarmers, leotards, tights

Lingerie and underwear items

Neckwear: ties, bow ties, scarves

Pajamas and other sleepwear, robes

Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.

Raincoats, rain hats, ponchos, rubber pants

Socks (including athletic socks)

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel that’s purchased not rented

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies (as long as they are $20 or less per item.)

Binder pockets and binders, dividers, folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila), and notebooks

Blackboard chalk

Book bags, messenger bags, and totes

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Clay and glazes

Compasses

Composition books

Computer storage media, diskettes, recordable CDs, flash

drives

drives Crayons

Dictionaries and thesauruses

Disinfectant wipes

Erasers (including dry erase marker erasers and dry erase marker

cleaning solution)

cleaning solution) Glue, paste, and paste sticks

Hand sanitizer soap

Highlighters

Index card boxes and index cards

Legal pads

Lunch boxes and lunch bags (including disposable lunch bags)

Markers (including dry erase markers and dry erase marker kits)

Musical instruments and accessories, sheet music

Paintbrushes for artwork

Paints (acrylic, tempera, and oil)

Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy and printer paper, graph

paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and

construction paper)

paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper) Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners, pencils, pens

Protractors

Reference books

Reference maps and globes

Rulers

Scissors

Sketch and drawing pads

Textbooks

Tissues

Watercolors

Workbooks

Writing tablets

Tax-free emergency preparedness and environmental products:

Virginia’s website lists the following as tax-free this weekend. Below are direct quotes from the site:

Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Virginia

In Virginia, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax-free status.

A full list of ineligible items can be found in the PDF here. Below are just examples.

Briefcases

Cosmetics

Fabric, thread, buttons, yarn for clothing

Hair accessories (barrettes, bobby pins, ponytail holders, bows, hair nets, wigs, hairpieces, etc.)

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Jewelry

Protective equipment (like breathing masks, ear protectors, face shields, hard hats, helmets, paint respirators, safety glasses, tool belts, welders gloves, masks, etc.)

Sports and recreational equipment (like ballet and tap shoes, bowling shoes, cleated shoes, gloves for sports, goggles, hand and elbow guards, life preservers and vests, mouth guards, roller and ice skates, shoulder pads, shin guards, ski boots, waders, wetsuits, and fins)

Sunglasses

Umbrellas

Wallets

Watches

The above rules are subject to change, so double-check on the details here for the latest updates.

