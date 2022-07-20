The Stats & Background on Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko, the Hall of Fame boxer and mayor of Kyiv, is 6’7”. He is 50 years old, and weighs 250 pounds, according to CA Knowledge.

ESPN announced on Tuesday, July 19 that Klitschko “will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET, ABC)”

More to Know About Klitschko

In addition to his formidable size, Klitschko has a long and interesting resume. He has been the mayor of the capital of Ukraine since 2014. According to ESPN, he and his brother “developed their boxing skills in the Soviet amateur system. Both are considered all-time great heavyweights. Vitali, known for his granite chin and unwavering toughness, enjoyed two heavyweight title reigns.”

Klitschko told ESPN, “It is a great honor for me to receive this award.” He continued, “I am convinced that this is a recognition of the courage and inviolability of the Ukrainian people, who have been bravely resisting the Russian aggressor for more than 3 months. This is an award for everyone who defends the independence and freedom of Ukraine.”

While most boxers are renowned for the fights they win, ESPN explains that Klitschko is best known for a fight he lost. The bout occurred in 2003 against fellow heavyweight boxer, Lennox Lewis. The two were vying for the heavyweight championship title, with Klitschko slated as the underdog. ESPN reports that Klitschko “was ahead on all three scorecards when the fight was stopped due to a gruesome cut over his left eye that required 60 stitches.”

Although the boxers wanted a rematch, it unfortunately never happened because Lewis retired. However, the Ukrainian earned the title of heavyweight champion anyway in 2004 after “an eight-round TKO of Corrie Sanders,” the outlet explains.

History and Significance of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award

There is a reason Klitschko is so honored to receive the Arthur Ashe award. As ESPN explains, it “is one of the most prestigious in sports. Recipients reflect the spirit of Arthur Ashe, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.”

The award was first presented in 1993 to basketball coach, Jim Valvano, better known as Jimmy V. According to the Los Angeles Times, Valvano “brought a howling, teary-eyed Madison Square Garden to its feet with a heartrending speech at the inaugural ESPY Awards show.”

Here is the full list of winners of the award since its inception, from The Sporting News.

Year Winner

2022 Vitali Klitschko

2021 Maya Moore

2020 Kevin Love

2019 Bill Russell

2018 “Sister Survivors” of USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal

2017 Eunice Kennedy Shriver

2016 Zaevion Dobson

2015 Caitlyn Jenner

2014 Michael Sam

2013 Robin Roberts

2012 Pat Summitt

2011 Dewey Bozella

2010 Ed Thomas

2009 Nelson Mandela

2008 Tommie Smith and John Carlos

2007 Trevor Ringland and David Cullen

2006 Roia Ahmad and Shamila Kohestani

2005 Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah and Jim MacLaren

2004 George Weah

2003 Pat and Kevin Tillman

2002 Todd Beamer, Mark Bingham, Tom Burnett and Jeremy Glick

2001 Cathy Freeman

2000 William David Sanders

1999 Billie Jean King

1998 Dean Smith

1997 Muhammad Ali

1996 Loretta Claiborne

1995 Howard Cosell

1994 Steve Palermo

1993 Jim Valvano