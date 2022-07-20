The Stats & Background on Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko, the Hall of Fame boxer and mayor of Kyiv, is 6’7”. He is 50 years old, and weighs 250 pounds, according to CA Knowledge.
ESPN announced on Tuesday, July 19 that Klitschko “will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET, ABC)”
More to Know About Klitschko
In addition to his formidable size, Klitschko has a long and interesting resume. He has been the mayor of the capital of Ukraine since 2014. According to ESPN, he and his brother “developed their boxing skills in the Soviet amateur system. Both are considered all-time great heavyweights. Vitali, known for his granite chin and unwavering toughness, enjoyed two heavyweight title reigns.”
Klitschko told ESPN, “It is a great honor for me to receive this award.” He continued, “I am convinced that this is a recognition of the courage and inviolability of the Ukrainian people, who have been bravely resisting the Russian aggressor for more than 3 months. This is an award for everyone who defends the independence and freedom of Ukraine.”
While most boxers are renowned for the fights they win, ESPN explains that Klitschko is best known for a fight he lost. The bout occurred in 2003 against fellow heavyweight boxer, Lennox Lewis. The two were vying for the heavyweight championship title, with Klitschko slated as the underdog. ESPN reports that Klitschko “was ahead on all three scorecards when the fight was stopped due to a gruesome cut over his left eye that required 60 stitches.”
Although the boxers wanted a rematch, it unfortunately never happened because Lewis retired. However, the Ukrainian earned the title of heavyweight champion anyway in 2004 after “an eight-round TKO of Corrie Sanders,” the outlet explains.
History and Significance of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award
There is a reason Klitschko is so honored to receive the Arthur Ashe award. As ESPN explains, it “is one of the most prestigious in sports. Recipients reflect the spirit of Arthur Ashe, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.”
The award was first presented in 1993 to basketball coach, Jim Valvano, better known as Jimmy V. According to the Los Angeles Times, Valvano “brought a howling, teary-eyed Madison Square Garden to its feet with a heartrending speech at the inaugural ESPY Awards show.”
Here is the full list of winners of the award since its inception, from The Sporting News.
Year Winner
2022 Vitali Klitschko
2021 Maya Moore
2020 Kevin Love
2019 Bill Russell
2018 “Sister Survivors” of USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal
2017 Eunice Kennedy Shriver
2016 Zaevion Dobson
2015 Caitlyn Jenner
2014 Michael Sam
2013 Robin Roberts
2012 Pat Summitt
2011 Dewey Bozella
2010 Ed Thomas
2009 Nelson Mandela
2008 Tommie Smith and John Carlos
2007 Trevor Ringland and David Cullen
2006 Roia Ahmad and Shamila Kohestani
2005 Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah and Jim MacLaren
2004 George Weah
2003 Pat and Kevin Tillman
2002 Todd Beamer, Mark Bingham, Tom Burnett and Jeremy Glick
2001 Cathy Freeman
2000 William David Sanders
1999 Billie Jean King
1998 Dean Smith
1997 Muhammad Ali
1996 Loretta Claiborne
1995 Howard Cosell
1994 Steve Palermo
1993 Jim Valvano